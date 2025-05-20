Home and Away spoilers: Is Harper in DANGER from Eliza?

Will Harper ignore a warning from her ex-fiance Tane to stay away from troubled foster teenager Eliza on Home and Away?

Eliza Sherwood (played by Martha Kate Morgan) has taken an intense interest in Harper Matheson's (Jessica Redmayne) unborn baby on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Spending time with pregnant Harper is the only thing that foster teenager Eliza seems to enjoy.



However, social worker Harper's now ex-fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), is not happy about her trying to help Eliza.

Tane has already witnessed Eliza's creepy and violent behaviour.



So when Tane sees Harper and Eliza out for a walk together down by the beach, he warns her to stay away from the teenager!



However, things are not exactly good between Harper and Tane since their cancelled wedding day.



So she chooses to ignore his warning and goes for a drive with Eliza...



Has Harper just made a BIG mistake?

Tane warns pregnant Harper that she's not safe around Eliza on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) continues his SECRET fling with Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington).



Despite being warned by mate Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) to back-off from both Lacey and the River Boys, Theo hooks-up with her in his car again.



Unfortunately, just as the forbidden lovers are kissing, they are spotted by Lacey's boyfriend, Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson)!

Unseen by Theo and Lacey, River Boy Gage is sent into an angry rage...

Gage is about to discover the truth about love cheats Theo and Lacey on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5