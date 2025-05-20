Home and Away spoilers: Is Harper in DANGER from Eliza?
Airs Friday 30 May 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Eliza Sherwood (played by Martha Kate Morgan) has taken an intense interest in Harper Matheson's (Jessica Redmayne) unborn baby on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Spending time with pregnant Harper is the only thing that foster teenager Eliza seems to enjoy.
However, social worker Harper's now ex-fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), is not happy about her trying to help Eliza.
Tane has already witnessed Eliza's creepy and violent behaviour.
So when Tane sees Harper and Eliza out for a walk together down by the beach, he warns her to stay away from the teenager!
However, things are not exactly good between Harper and Tane since their cancelled wedding day.
So she chooses to ignore his warning and goes for a drive with Eliza...
Has Harper just made a BIG mistake?
Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) continues his SECRET fling with Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington).
Despite being warned by mate Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) to back-off from both Lacey and the River Boys, Theo hooks-up with her in his car again.
Unfortunately, just as the forbidden lovers are kissing, they are spotted by Lacey's boyfriend, Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson)!
Unseen by Theo and Lacey, River Boy Gage is sent into an angry rage...
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
