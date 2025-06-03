Home and Away spoilers: Will creepy Eliza let Alf DIE?
Airs Friday 13 June 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Alf Stewart (played by Ray Meagher) is about to have another heart attack on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
But rather than help, foster teenager Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan) stands back and watches Alf suffer in pain!
Eliza pretends she can't find Alf's heart medication and fakes a phone call for help.
Is creepy Eliza really just going to let Alf have a fatal heart attack without doing anything?
After the alarming turn of events, Alf's daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) is shocked when she finds her dad's "missing" medication hidden in Eliza's belongings...
Was family friend Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) right all along?
Has Roo invited a terrible menace into the Stewart house?
Is it time for Roo to send Eliza packing?
Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) and Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) have made peace after he sacked her from the surf board shop.
However, their friendship is on the line again after Mali discovers his reputation has been slammed in the article journalist Sebastian wrote about Kirby!
Meanwhile, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is hopeful she'll soon be pregnant.
She and boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), have certainly been trying in the bedroom!
What will the pregnancy test results reveal?
