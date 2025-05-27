Home and Away spoilers: Will Harper survive giving birth?
Airs Tuesday 3 June 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) is left with no choice but to give birth out in the bush on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Luckily, hospital doctor Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) and Harper's ex-fiancee, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), arrive on the scene before things take a traumatic turn.
However, while Harper, Tane and Levi are preoccupied, they are unaware that creepy foster teenager, Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan), is secretly video recording the birth on her phone!
As their baby son Archie finally makes an appearance, ex-couple Harper and Tane are temporarily reunited to celebrate the happy moment.
However, soon after Harper is rushed to Northern District Hospital in an ambulance, she starts to badly hemorrhage blood...
Will Harper survive her childbirth?
The tension continues between Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) over Eliza.
Marilyn is worried that Eliza has somehow endangered the lives of Harper and her baby while out in the bush.
But foster mum Roo still refuses to fully accept that Eliza is a danger to others.
However, she may soon change her mind after an unfazed Eliza proudly shows Roo the birth video she filmed without anyone's permission...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.