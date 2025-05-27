Home and Away spoilers: Will Harper survive giving birth?

Things take a terrible turn when Harper is rushed to hospital where she starts to hemorrhage on Home and Away...

Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) is left with no choice but to give birth out in the bush on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Luckily, hospital doctor Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) and Harper's ex-fiancee, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), arrive on the scene before things take a traumatic turn.



However, while Harper, Tane and Levi are preoccupied, they are unaware that creepy foster teenager, Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan), is secretly video recording the birth on her phone!



As their baby son Archie finally makes an appearance, ex-couple Harper and Tane are temporarily reunited to celebrate the happy moment.



However, soon after Harper is rushed to Northern District Hospital in an ambulance, she starts to badly hemorrhage blood...



Will Harper survive her childbirth?

Tane reunites with Harper to witness the birth of their baby Archie on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

The tension continues between Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) over Eliza.



Marilyn is worried that Eliza has somehow endangered the lives of Harper and her baby while out in the bush.



But foster mum Roo still refuses to fully accept that Eliza is a danger to others.



However, she may soon change her mind after an unfazed Eliza proudly shows Roo the birth video she filmed without anyone's permission...

Eliza secretly films Harper giving birth out in the bush on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

