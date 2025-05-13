Home and Away spoilers: Will Harper CANCEL the wedding?

Is Harper ready to pull the plug on the wedding plans on Home and Away?

The wedding day is getting closer for Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) and his pregnant fiancee, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Trouble is, it seems like Harper is the only one who really wants the BIG day...



Things are still super-awkward between Harper and Tane.



And she still has that sinking feeling that Tane is only with her because of the baby.

On today's episode of the Aussie soap, wedding celebrant John Palmer (Shane Withington) takes charge with a wedding rehearsal at the beach house.



However, the walk through falls flat when Tane doesn't even give his bride-to-be a practice kiss!



Later, Harper finds herself going through Tane's box of mementos from his wedding to his late wife, Felicity Newman.



Tane's smile in his and Felicity's wedding photo confirms it ALL.



Tane is not in love with Harper.



So what is the point in going ahead with the wedding?

Things are a bit OFF between Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and her boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), since she dropped her baby bombshell.



It seems like they are not both on the same page about plans for parenthood.



But Mackenzie is not making things easy by avoiding discussing the matter any further!



Levi downloads to his sister Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) about Mackenzie's sudden decision.



If Levi doesn't get on board with some baby making, could this jeopardise the couple's future together?

Are Levi and Mackenzie on the same page about wanting a baby on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

