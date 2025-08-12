Home and Away spoilers: Irene is officially diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease...
Airs Wednesday 20 August 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
The BIG farewell storyline for Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) continues with the popular character officially being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Lynne just won a Silver Logie in Australia for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Irene struggles with the shock of her diagnosis after an appointment with a neurologist in the city...
Suddenly everything has changed...
Irene and long-time friend, John Palmer (Shane Withington), both agree to keep her diagnosis a secret for the time being.
Until she is ready to tell her friends in Summer Bay the terrible truth.
However, when Justin Morgan (James Stewart) sees John looking sad and having a drink alone at Salt, he starts to suspect that something is seriously wrong...
Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) is reeling from the news that her estranged dad David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) is selling the family home.
David has left Lacey with a suitcase full of keepsakes from her childhood.
Every item has a bittersweet connection to her late mum.
Lacey's boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), points out that David must have kept those items for a reason.
Even though he and Lacey have been at odds since the road accident that killed her mum.
After a heart-to-heart with Theo, Lacey decides to reach out to David.
Is it possible that dad and daughter can finally start to put their family fallout behind them?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
