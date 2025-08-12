Home and Away spoilers: Will Dana play CUPID for Tane and Jo?

Dana gives her sister Harper a friendly warning to stay out of ex-fiance Tane's love life on Home and Away!

Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) decides to get to know her hospital co-worker, Jo Langham (Maddison Brown), better on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Dana invites Jo for a drink at Salt and wastes no time in asking about the nurse's love life!



Of course, Dana doesn't yet know that single Jo just had a disastrous date with her sister Harper's (Jessica Redmayne) ex-fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne)!



But when Jo mentions a guy with a baby plus a gatecrashing ex, Dana starts piecing the clues together...



Sadly for Jo, she feels that nothing romantic is going to happen between her and this guy.



When Harper returns home after her work trip with baby son Archie, Dana decides to confront her over her reaction to Tane and Jo's date.



But will Harper listen when Dana gently reminds her sister that she and Tane are no longer together.



So in other words, Harper should stay OUT of Tane's love life!

Is anything going to happen between Tane and Jo on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Will Harper agree to stay out of her ex-fiance Tane's love life on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) starts to reminisce about the past following her official diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease.



She writes the names of friends on the back of their photographs - so she will always know who they are.



Irene wants to tell her friends in Summer Bay the truth about her diagnosis when she is ready.



However, Irene's long-time friends, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), both sense that something's up with her.

Leah's husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), warns her to give Irene some space.



But she ignores his warning and decides to visit Irene at home to find out what's going on...



Will Irene tell Leah the devastating truth?

Irene is finally ready to tell Leah the truth on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5