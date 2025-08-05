Home and Away spoilers: Harper crashes Tane and Jo's date!

Will Tane's ex-fiancee Harper ruin his blossoming romance with Jo on Home and Away?

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is out on a date with Jo Langham (Maddison Brown) on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



So the last person he is expecting to see is his ex-fiancee, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne)!



Harper is desperate for someone to look after their baby son, Archie.



She is NOT impressed when she storms into Salt and finds Tane and Jo laughing over drinks!



WHY is Tane ignoring his phone and paying no attention to his actual responsibilities as a parent?



Jo feels mortified to be caught-in-the-middle of the argument between the ex-couple.



But what does this mean for any potential blossoming romance between Tane and Jo?



Has angry Harper just ruined it all for her ex?

Is it all over between Tane and Jo before it's even really started on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray) is feeling down after discovering that his mum Samantha has officially abandoned him.



When the lad crosses paths with Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), he blames the copper for arresting his mum in the first place.

David and social worker Harper are still searching to see if they can find any other members of Cohen's family.

But so far they're having no luck.



Suddenly, Cohen's health takes a turn for the worse...

As he's struck down with a rising temperature, foster carer Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) decides to rush Cohen to hospital...

WHAT is wrong with Cohen?

Cohen's health suddenly takes a turn for the worse on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo and Marilyn are worried about Cohen on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

