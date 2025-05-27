Home and Away spoilers: Harper goes into LABOUR!
Airs Monday 2 June 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) wants to support troubled foster teenager, Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, Harper's now ex-fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), has warned the pregnant social worker to keep her distance from Eliza.
Tane has already witnessed Eliza's dark and violent side plus her creepy interest in his and Harper's unborn baby.
Unfortunately, Harper chooses to ignore Tane's warning when she heads out into the bush on a walk with Eliza...
Suddenly, Harper doubles over in pain and realises she is going into labour!
Harper instructs Eliza to phone for an ambulance.
However, eerie Eliza fakes the phone call as she wants to be the one to witness Harper giving birth...
With nobody else aware of where they are, will Harper have no choice but to give birth out in the bush with just twisted Harper by her side?
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), are both curious about the MYSTERY girl that her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), keeps text messaging.
Little do they know that Theo is continuing his SECRET affair with Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington), the girlfriend of River Boy gang member, Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson).
Theo refuses to reveal too much.
But he does ask Justin for his opinion about cheating in a relationship.
Justin advises Theo that cheating with someone else's partner is a bad idea.
But will Theo take Justin's advice on board as he continues with his risky relationship?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
