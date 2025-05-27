Home and Away spoilers: Harper goes into LABOUR!

Harper and her unborn baby are put in jeopardy during a walk out in the bush with eerie Eliza on Home and Away...

Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) wants to support troubled foster teenager, Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

However, Harper's now ex-fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), has warned the pregnant social worker to keep her distance from Eliza.



Tane has already witnessed Eliza's dark and violent side plus her creepy interest in his and Harper's unborn baby.



Unfortunately, Harper chooses to ignore Tane's warning when she heads out into the bush on a walk with Eliza...



Suddenly, Harper doubles over in pain and realises she is going into labour!



Harper instructs Eliza to phone for an ambulance.



However, eerie Eliza fakes the phone call as she wants to be the one to witness Harper giving birth...



With nobody else aware of where they are, will Harper have no choice but to give birth out in the bush with just twisted Harper by her side?

Eliza endangers the lives of Harper and her unborn baby on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), are both curious about the MYSTERY girl that her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), keeps text messaging.



Little do they know that Theo is continuing his SECRET affair with Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington), the girlfriend of River Boy gang member, Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson).

Theo refuses to reveal too much.



But he does ask Justin for his opinion about cheating in a relationship.



Justin advises Theo that cheating with someone else's partner is a bad idea.



But will Theo take Justin's advice on board as he continues with his risky relationship?

Leah and Justin are curious about the identity of Theo's new girlfriend on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

