Home and Away spoilers: Tane meets a MYSTERY new arrival to Summer Bay!

On his way back from Yabbie Creek, Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) stops to help a woman whose car has broken down by the side of the road.



However, the woman (played by Maddison Brown who was Kirby on the Netflix reboot of Dynasty) gets the WRONG idea about Tane's intentions and tells him to hit the road!



However, unable to call a mechanic, the woman has no choice but to abandon her car and walk the rest of the way into town...



The next day, Tane notices the abandoned car and attempts to fix it.



But things threaten to get heated when the woman arrives back on the scene accompanied by Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor)!



It turns out the woman is the copper's eldest daughter, Jo...

Tane encounters Sergeant Langham and his daughter Jo on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) is determined to settle down in the Bay and has been out job hunting.



However, the job search is not going well and Lacey's boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), wants to sell his car to help her out financially.



But independent Lacey is not looking for a handout.



Unfortunately, Lacey's day is about to go from bad to worse when she discovers her hated sister Jo has arrived in town...

Theo wants to help his girlfriend Lacey on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

