Home and Away spoilers: Tane meets a MYSTERY new arrival to Summer Bay!
Airs Wednesday 16 July 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
There's an unwelcome new arrival in Summer Bay on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
On his way back from Yabbie Creek, Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) stops to help a woman whose car has broken down by the side of the road.
However, the woman (played by Maddison Brown who was Kirby on the Netflix reboot of Dynasty) gets the WRONG idea about Tane's intentions and tells him to hit the road!
However, unable to call a mechanic, the woman has no choice but to abandon her car and walk the rest of the way into town...
The next day, Tane notices the abandoned car and attempts to fix it.
But things threaten to get heated when the woman arrives back on the scene accompanied by Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor)!
It turns out the woman is the copper's eldest daughter, Jo...
Meanwhile, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) is determined to settle down in the Bay and has been out job hunting.
However, the job search is not going well and Lacey's boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), wants to sell his car to help her out financially.
But independent Lacey is not looking for a handout.
Unfortunately, Lacey's day is about to go from bad to worse when she discovers her hated sister Jo has arrived in town...
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.