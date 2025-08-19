Home and Away spoilers: Will Irene really QUIT the Diner?
Airs Monday 25 August 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) decides it's time to tell more of her nearest and dearest the truth about her diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Irene is worried about her memory problems increasing over time.
So she has decided to sell her share of The Pier Diner and step back from the business after all these years!
Irene's friend and business partner, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), is devastated by her decision.
And wants to try and find a way to convince Irene of an alternative plan.
Can Leah change Irene's mind?
Or is Irene about to work her FINAL shift at the Diner?
Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) wonders what's going on between his house mate, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and hospital nurse, Jo Langham (Maddison Brown).
But Tane reckons he's missed his chance with Jo.
His situation is too complicated with ex-fiancee Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and baby Archie.
However, Cash reckons Tane is misreading the signs and that Jo is still very much into Tane!
Is Cash right?
ELSEWHERE in Summer Bay, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and her boyfriend Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) discuss IVF.
Could this be the couple's real chance to get pregnant?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
