Home and Away spoilers: Will Irene really QUIT the Diner?

Irene gets ready to work her final shift at the Diner on Home and Away!

Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) decides it's time to tell more of her nearest and dearest the truth about her diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Irene is worried about her memory problems increasing over time.



So she has decided to sell her share of The Pier Diner and step back from the business after all these years!



Irene's friend and business partner, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), is devastated by her decision.



And wants to try and find a way to convince Irene of an alternative plan.



Can Leah change Irene's mind?



Or is Irene about to work her FINAL shift at the Diner?

Justin supports wife Leah after Irene's decision to QUIT the Diner on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Irene reminisces about her years working at the Diner on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) wonders what's going on between his house mate, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and hospital nurse, Jo Langham (Maddison Brown).



But Tane reckons he's missed his chance with Jo.



His situation is too complicated with ex-fiancee Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and baby Archie.



However, Cash reckons Tane is misreading the signs and that Jo is still very much into Tane!



Is Cash right?

ELSEWHERE in Summer Bay, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and her boyfriend Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) discuss IVF.



Could this be the couple's real chance to get pregnant?

Cash gets involved in Tane's love life on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mackenzie and Levi start to consider IVF treatment on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5