Home and Away spoilers: John and Irene have a FALLING OUT!

Irene is shocked when John refuses to support her plans to sell-up and travel the world on Home and Away.

After recently being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, Irene has decided to sell her beach house and leave Summer Bay to travel the world!



However, everything is moving too fast for John...



When Irene shows her house to a real estate agent, John makes his feelings known...



But Irene's mind is made-up, this is what she wants.



John accuses Irene of being irresponsible and STORMS off, leaving Irene both shocked and annoyed by his reaction...

Irene is disappointed when John refuses to support her travel plans on Home and Away...

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) starts to spiral and drown his sorrows with booze after getting dumped by his girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



Bree cannot move past Remi's betrayal with singer, Avalon Bracken.



So it looks like it's officially all over between the couple...

MEANWHILE, surf shop boss Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) must have an awkward talk with his employee, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington).



Lacey has clearly been in over her head running Manta Ray Boards while Mali has been away.

But can kind-hearted Mali bring himself to sack Lacey from the job she so desperately wants to keep?

Remi starts to spiral with booze after being dumped by Bree on Home and Away...

Will Lacey lose her job at the surf shop on Home and Away?

