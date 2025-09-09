Home and Away spoilers: John and Irene have a FALLING OUT!
Airs Tuesday 16 September 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
John Palmer (played by Shane Withington) is not happy about Irene Roberts's (Lynne McGranger) BIG travel plans on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
After recently being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, Irene has decided to sell her beach house and leave Summer Bay to travel the world!
However, everything is moving too fast for John...
When Irene shows her house to a real estate agent, John makes his feelings known...
But Irene's mind is made-up, this is what she wants.
John accuses Irene of being irresponsible and STORMS off, leaving Irene both shocked and annoyed by his reaction...
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) starts to spiral and drown his sorrows with booze after getting dumped by his girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).
Bree cannot move past Remi's betrayal with singer, Avalon Bracken.
So it looks like it's officially all over between the couple...
MEANWHILE, surf shop boss Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) must have an awkward talk with his employee, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington).
Lacey has clearly been in over her head running Manta Ray Boards while Mali has been away.
But can kind-hearted Mali bring himself to sack Lacey from the job she so desperately wants to keep?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.