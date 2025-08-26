Home and Away spoilers: WHY does rocker Remi lose his cool?
Airs Thursday 4 September 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) and his girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), are slowly getting back on track after his infidelity on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Unfortunately, Remi's one-night stand with Avalon Bracken returns to haunt him when the singer posts some selfies of them together on her social media.
Avalon credits Remi as her muse after he helped produce some of her new music in the studio.
But this is the last thing that Bree needs to see, just as she's trying to trust Remi all over again...
Alas, Avalon doesn't seem to want to go away and stay away.
Remi SNAPS when he discovers Avalon has booked a gig for them to play together at Salt!
Remi gets into a rage and angrily confronts Salt manager Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) for making the booking...
MEANWHILE, Mackenzie is experiencing some pretty severe nausea as the IVF treatment continues.
Her doctor boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), is trying to be supportive.
But right now, Mackenzie just wants a little space!
Will Levi get the hint?
PLUS, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) gets emotional when her husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), suggests giving the Diner a makeover now she is the sole owner.
However, Leah is worried how her now ex-business partner, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), will react to a fresh coat of paint to the premises.
Will she feel like she is already being painted out of the picture?
