Home and Away spoilers: Irene's emotional FAREWELL to the Diner...

It's the end-of-an-era for Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) as she prepares to sell her share of The Pier Diner to Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Since being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, Irene has made the decision to step back from the business she has run with Leah for years.



Leah feels a sense of sadness when the paperwork arrives, ready for them both to sign.



Long-time friend, John Palmer (Shane Withington), offers his moral support before the women sit down to sign on the dotted line!



There is still time for Irene to change her mind.



However, she assures Leah that this decision is for the best.

FUN FACT!

This was actually the final scene that Lynne McGranger filmed before leaving the Aussie soap earlier this year.



Scenes are often filmed out-of-sequence.



Luckily it's not her BIG departure scene, which will air in the UK in October.

Irene officially signs over her share of the Diner to business partner Leah on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) and her boyfriend, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), see her sister Jo (Maddison Brown) confiding in Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



Theo believes Jo has been suffering from PTSD since the car crash which killed her and Lacey's mum, Kristina.



However, Lacey has less sympathy.



She still blames Jo for what happened on that fateful day...

After Lacey fails to find out more about the tragedy during a chat with her dad, Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), she decides to take matters into her own hands...



She tells Theo that she is secretly going to hire a private investigator to find out what really happened on the day of the accident!

Jo confides in Tane after her panic attack on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

WHY does Lacey decide to secretly hire a private investigator on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

