Home and Away spoilers: Jo has another PANIC ATTACK!

WHO steps in to help Jo when the hospital nurse has another panic attack on Home and Away?

Jo Langham (played by Maddison Brown) wants to make amends with her sister Lacey (Sophea Pennington) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, Lacey isn't making things easy.



Lacey still holds Jo responsible for causing the death of their mum Kristina in a road accident.



And now the sisters have had another falling out over who deserves to keep their mum's treasured eternity ring.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, it all gets a bit much for hospital nurse Jo, who suddenly has another panic attack.



Gym boss Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is quickly on the scene to calm Jo down.



Touched by his kindness, Jo confides in Tane about the circumstances surrounding her mum's death.



But she admits that she still cannot fully remember what happened on that FATEFUL day...



Meanwhile, Lacey's boyfriend Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is getting frustrated being caught-in-the-middle of the family fallout.



But will Lacey listen when Theo suggests it is time she starts giving Jo a break?

Tane helps Jo when she has another panic attack on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo is getting annoyed with girlfriend Lacey's hatred towards her family on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) continues to bond with foster child, Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray).



Cash shares his own experience of being a foster child with Cohen.



After hearing copper Cash's own story about helping out his foster parents, Cohen is determined to earn his place at the Stewart house by being EXTRA helpful for foster mum, Roo (Georgie Parker).

Cohen bonds with cop Cash over their experience of being fostered on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

