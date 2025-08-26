Home and Away spoilers: Jo has another PANIC ATTACK!
Airs Monday 1 September 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Jo Langham (played by Maddison Brown) wants to make amends with her sister Lacey (Sophea Pennington) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, Lacey isn't making things easy.
Lacey still holds Jo responsible for causing the death of their mum Kristina in a road accident.
And now the sisters have had another falling out over who deserves to keep their mum's treasured eternity ring.
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, it all gets a bit much for hospital nurse Jo, who suddenly has another panic attack.
Gym boss Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is quickly on the scene to calm Jo down.
Touched by his kindness, Jo confides in Tane about the circumstances surrounding her mum's death.
But she admits that she still cannot fully remember what happened on that FATEFUL day...
Meanwhile, Lacey's boyfriend Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is getting frustrated being caught-in-the-middle of the family fallout.
But will Lacey listen when Theo suggests it is time she starts giving Jo a break?
Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) continues to bond with foster child, Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray).
Cash shares his own experience of being a foster child with Cohen.
After hearing copper Cash's own story about helping out his foster parents, Cohen is determined to earn his place at the Stewart house by being EXTRA helpful for foster mum, Roo (Georgie Parker).
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
