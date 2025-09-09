Home and Away spoilers: WHO catches Jo SNOOPING?
Airs Thursday 17 September 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Sergeant David Langham (played by Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and his daughter Jo (Maddison Brown) are looking for a more permanent place to live on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
So they go for a viewing of Irene Roberts's (Lynne McGranger) beach house which is now officially FOR SALE!
While looking around, Jo steps into one of the downstairs bedrooms and notices a framed photo of Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).
Jo quickly realises that the bedroom must belong to Tane's ex-fiancee/baby mama, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne)!
Unfortunately, Harper happens to return home at that moment and is not exactly happy when she finds Tane's new ladyfriend, Jo, poking about in her bedroom!
Will things continue to remain awkward between the two women?
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) wants to help Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) plan her worldwide travels.
Leah, her husband Justin (James Stewart), nephew Theo (Matt Evans) and friend Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) gather at Irene's house to unveil a large scale map of the world.
Now all Irene needs to do is to decide WHERE she wants to visit first!
ELSEWHERE in Summer Bay, foster mum Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is faced with having a serious chat with Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray).
The DNA test results confirm that Adrian Purcell (Tom Matthews) is the boy's biological dad.
So what will happen now?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
