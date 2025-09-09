Home and Away spoilers: WHO catches Jo SNOOPING?

Things are awkward when Harper catches love rival Jo in her bedroom on Home and Away!

Sergeant David Langham (played by Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and his daughter Jo (Maddison Brown) are looking for a more permanent place to live on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



So they go for a viewing of Irene Roberts's (Lynne McGranger) beach house which is now officially FOR SALE!



While looking around, Jo steps into one of the downstairs bedrooms and notices a framed photo of Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



Jo quickly realises that the bedroom must belong to Tane's ex-fiancee/baby mama, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne)!



Unfortunately, Harper happens to return home at that moment and is not exactly happy when she finds Tane's new ladyfriend, Jo, poking about in her bedroom!



Will things continue to remain awkward between the two women?

Harper catches Jo in her bedroom on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) wants to help Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) plan her worldwide travels.



Leah, her husband Justin (James Stewart), nephew Theo (Matt Evans) and friend Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) gather at Irene's house to unveil a large scale map of the world.



Now all Irene needs to do is to decide WHERE she wants to visit first!



ELSEWHERE in Summer Bay, foster mum Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is faced with having a serious chat with Cohen Luther (Nathan Murray).



The DNA test results confirm that Adrian Purcell (Tom Matthews) is the boy's biological dad.



So what will happen now?

Leah helps Irene plan her worldwide travels on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo finds out the results of the DNA tests on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

