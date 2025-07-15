Home and Away spoilers: WHO gives Lacey a job?
Airs Wednesday 23 July 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Lacey Miller (played by Sophea Pennington) is still out job hunting on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Unfortunately, Lacey's previous bad girl reputation precedes her.
And there are some folks in Summer Bay who are not prepared to give her a chance...
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Lacey asks if there are any jobs available at Salt.
However, Salt employee Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) immediately shuts her down.
Eden hasn't forgotten how Lacey and her then boyfriend, Gage Reynolds, were involved in a fight with the Police outside the Surf Club.
But just when Lacey is feeling totally deflated about her unsuccessful job hunt, surf shop boss Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) throws her a lifeline!
However, when things get super-busy with Manta Ray Boards, will Lacey be able to handle the pressure?
The Fowler family is at odds over Eden's decision to invite estranged dad Jimmy to her wedding.
Eden's brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) thinks it's a terrible idea and she is offended by his lack of support.
After all, Eden is trying to make an effort to build bridges after previously ceasing all contact with her dad, who cheated on her mum Deb years earlier.
Eden's fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), steps in to see if he can keep the peace?
But WHY is Levi so against including their dad for the Big Day?
PLUS, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) awaits news of whether she was successful after her interview for a job promotion at Northern Districts Hospital.
However, Dana is disappointed when she discovers she has been unsuccessful.
To make matters worse, Dana's new boyfriend, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown), fails to step-up to support her.
Is Sonny really boyfriend material after all?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
