Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Jez Blake and John Paul tie the knot?
Airs Tuesday 22 July on E4 at 7pm.
Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) needs to tie up loose ends as he prepares to tie the knot with John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
John Paul is consumed with doubt as the ceremony approaches and his family support him. Jez bumps into John Paul and makes a heartfelt plea for another chance.
The Blakes and McQueens gather in the village as the wedding gets underway. Jez is relieved when John Paul appears at the altar, but will he say "I do" to his serial killer fiancé?
Jez isn't the only one wanting one more chance as Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) asks Diane (Alex Fletcher) to give their relationship another go. Diane suggests they take things slow due to the risks involved, especially with the children.
The couple plan a romantic picnic to mark their fresh start. However, could his secret romance with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) put a spanner in the works?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Bobby Costello - Zak Sutcliffe
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Lucas Hay - Oscar Curtis
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Diane Hutchinson - Alex Fletcher
- Dee Dee Hutchinson - Lacey Findlow
- Ant Hutchinson - William Thompson
- Ro Lomax - Ava Webster
- Darren Osborne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Oscar Osborne - Noah Holdsworth
- Jack Junior Osborne aka JJ - Ryan Mulvey
- Frankie Osborne - Isabelle Smith
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Jez Blake- Jeremy Sheffield
- Martha Blake- Sherrie Hewson
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- Dodger Savage - Danny Mac
- Warren Fox - Jamie Lomas
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Pearl Anderson - Dawn Hope
- DS Zoe Anderson- Garcia Brown
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Donny Clark - Louis Emerick
- Dillon Ray - Nathaniel Dass
- Marie Fielding - Rita Simons
- Vicky Grant - Anya Lawrence
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
