Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Jez Blake and John Paul tie the knot?

Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) needs to tie up loose ends as he prepares to tie the knot with John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

John Paul is consumed with doubt as the ceremony approaches and his family support him. Jez bumps into John Paul and makes a heartfelt plea for another chance.

The families gather for Jez and John Paul's big day. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The Blakes and McQueens gather in the village as the wedding gets underway. Jez is relieved when John Paul appears at the altar, but will he say "I do" to his serial killer fiancé?

Will John Paul and Jez's wedding go ahead? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Jez isn't the only one wanting one more chance as Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) asks Diane (Alex Fletcher) to give their relationship another go. Diane suggests they take things slow due to the risks involved, especially with the children.

The couple plan a romantic picnic to mark their fresh start. However, could his secret romance with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) put a spanner in the works?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.