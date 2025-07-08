Hollyoaks spoilers: Bobby Costello and Jacob plot their escape from evil Clare Devine!

Bobby Costello and Jacob Omari plan their escape from Clare Devine.

Bobby Costello (Zak Sutcliffe) and Jacob Omari (Ethaniel Davey) are desperate to escape the clutches of evil Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Clare has been keeping the boys hidden away as collateral and tonight she goes on the run as she prepares to traffic them both abroad.

First of all, cunning Clare manages to throw the police off her scent by sending them on a wild goose chase.

Then she takes the lads to a service station where a sinister handover is planned.

Clare has taken the boys to a service station for the handover. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When Jacob tells Bobby what Clare is plotting, the two boys put a plan in motion to run away from the service station.

Jacob manages to alert one of the waitressing staff to try and send for help, meanwhile Bobby makes a bold move to try and help their escape.

Will they be successful in fleeing from Clare?

Bobby tries to make his escape from Clare Devine. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) who has grown close to Jacob, is more determined than ever to find him and help him.

Frankie and Jacob have grown closer recently. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) grows increasingly worried, knowing that Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) is in prison.

Plus Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is overwhelmed when she is inundated with floral orders at her stall.

Sienna wants to be with her girlfriend Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) when she has her first baby scan.

She begs her sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) to hold the fort for her while she pops to the hospital.

However, Liberty refuses.

Sienna Blake can't get away from her stall despite her best efforts. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

At the hospital, overbearing gran-to-be, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) finds Cleo alone and offers to be by her side.

While Cleo is in the bathroom, sly Marie anonymously orders more flowers from Sienna’s stall to stop her from making it to the appointment.

However later on tensions are rising when Cleo and Sienna await the NIPT (Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing) results.

Marie is muscling in and oversteps her place when she insists on planning a gender reveal party for the baby.

Marie (left) is overstepping the mark with Cleo (right). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) manages to sneak out of the hospital where she’s been a patient being treated for serious head injuries.

Clare Devine is shocked when her sister, Grace, tells her it’s time they confess all their crimes to the police.

What will Clare’s next move be?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.