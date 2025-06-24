Hollyoaks spoilers: Vicky Grant drops a bombshell confession to her friends!

Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) stuns her friends when she makes a BOMBSHELL confession that leaves them reeling in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, and with Vicky’s boyfriend, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) having fled Chester to save his skin, Vicky tells her good friend, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) that she just wants to move on with her life and not think about Robbie or Grace Black (Tamara Wall) anymore.

Robbie Roscoe fled Chester after his bungled attempt to murder Grace Black. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Frankie and Vicky are hanging out with Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and having drinks in the garden.

Frankie tells them that she’s upset about Jacob Omari (Ethaniel Davey) who has ghosted her.

However, a short while later, Frankie heads off to go and get more drinks and is stunned to see Jacob hanging around outside the gate. She invites him in to join them.

Frankie is pleased to bump into Jacob Omari. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As the teens proceed to get drunk Vicky starts talking about Robbie and tells the others how she was still in love with Robbie.

They are STUNNED when she also confesses that she stole £2 million of Clare Devine’s (Gemma Bissix) money to give to Robbie so he could escape and that it was HER who attacked Grace and left her for dead!

Dillon and Frankie are horrified by her bombshell confession and drag Vicky inside to try and stop her from blurting out anything else, especially in front of Jacob.

However, has the damage already been done?

And is Jacob secretly in cahoots with evil Clare?

A drunk Vicky reveals that she stole £2million from Grace and it was her who attacked her! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Frankie is horrified by Vicky's confession! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Bobby Costello (Zak Sutcliffe) who recently turned up in Chester after escaping from a juvenile detention institute, is missing.

At the McQueens, Myra McQueen (Nicole Barber-Lane) tries to make amends with her daughter Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

It was Myra who accidentally let slip details about Bobby to detective Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) who has now launched a police hunt for him.

Bobby Costello escaped from the youth detention centre by hiding in the back of a car but now he's gone missing. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) opens a message on Dillon’s phone and discovers his STI results are clear, but when he tries to get intimate with him he’s given the cold shoulder.

Lucas is devastated to feel rejected by Dillon yet again.

Meanwhile, building work is progressing as The Dog ahead of its reopening.

As Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) check on the progress, Tony spots a takeaway cup with Mercedes initials on it.

Suddenly Tony realises that Bobby must have been hiding out in the pub and Mercedes had visited him there!

Tony realises Bobby must have been hiding out at The Dog and Mercedes had visited him there. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tony goes off to confront Mercedes about harbouring Bobby, who murdered his sister Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara).

Mercy pleads with him to not go to the police but Tony seems defiant and is adamant that Bobby should be back behind bars where he belongs.

However things are about to take a VERY unexpected turn when Mercedes and Tony end up drowning their sorrows and getting drunk together.

Plus, later on Clare visits her sister Grace in hospital. Grace is still unconscious and ventilated after she was hit over the head by teenager Vicky and left for dead.

Clare was the one who ordered Robbie to murder Grace after discovering she’d betrayed her by handing over her daughter, Tori (Harriet O’Shea) to the Blake family, but it was Vicky who dealt the deadly blow to protect Robbie.

Vicky Grant hit Grace over the head to save her boyfriend Robbie (above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight Clare has double revenge on her mind and has set her sights on Mercedes!

Clare has never forgiven Mercedes for running her over and leaving her with life-changing injuries which meant she couldn’t have children of her own.

What revenge has Clare got planned for Mercedes?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.