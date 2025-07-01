Hollyoaks spoilers: Dillon Ray confesses to murder?

Will Dillon Ray confess that he killed DI Banks?

Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) is spiralling out of control and makes a SHOCKING confession to Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) and Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Dillon, who was groomed and exploited by evil Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and DI Banks (Drew Cain), has recently been battling his drug addiction.

Not only that but he has seen a copy of the ballistic report that traces him and Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) to the fatal shooting of Banks.

Tonight, Dillon and Vicky are in a blind panic when they learn that detective Donny, Vicky’s dad, has also now seen the ballistic report.

Detective Donny Clark has now seen the report that puts Dillon and Vicky in the frame for murder. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) gets a voicemail from Dillon saying he’s going to confess to the shooting because he’s already caused everyone he loves enough pain.

Dillon promises to Vicky that he’s going to sort everything out so long as the two of them make a promise to stick together and stick to their version of events.

Later on Dillon tries to tell Donny and Misbah the truth about Banks killing ignoring Vicky’s attempts to stop him.

Donny and Misbah are left speechless by his shocking outburst.

Is Dillon now facing jail or will someone step in to help him?

Dillon tells Lucas he can't let him suffer any more as he's already put him through too much. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Donny decides he urgently needs to pay Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey), who falsely confessed to Banks’ murder, a visit in prison.

Meanwhile, Ste has been left battered and bruised from his son Lucas’s (Oscar Curtis) recent violent outbursts.

Tonight Ste is determined to get answers as to why Lucas, who recently had surgery to remove a brain tumour, has become increasingly aggressive and violent.

The worried dad makes an emergency hospital appointment for him in the hope of finding out what the root cause is.

When the scans come back clear, the doctor tells Ste he believes an emotional response to trauma could be the contributing factor. However, Lucas has had enough and storms off.

Lucas has only recently undergone surgery to remove a brain tumour. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is on tenterhooks when she hears there’s been another sighting of her son, Bobby Costello (Zak Sutcliffe).

The excited mum sets off to find him pleading with detective Donny to believe he’s not behind the recent murder of his social worker.

Plus, Jacob Omari (Ethanial Davey) is ghosting Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) again and is on the receiving end of Clare Devine’s (Gemma Bissix) wrath when she believes Bobby has escaped.

Frankie (above) has recently been reunited with Jacob, but now he's ghosting her again. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) attempts to comfort Mercedes.

However, Mercy is too stressed about Bobby and gives Tony the cold shoulder telling him that their recent fling was meaningless!



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.