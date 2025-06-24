Hollyoaks spoilers: Violent Outburst! Lucas Hay attacks his dad Ste again!
Airs Wednesday 2 July on E4 at 7pm.
Volatile Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) unleashes his rage on his dad once again in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Viewers recently saw Lucas, who has had a brain tumour removed, attack his dad Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) leaving his father with terrible bruises. Tonight things escalate between dad and son again.
The problems begin when Ste returns home and finds a broken Lucas and his on-off boyfriend, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) high on drugs.
After ushering a wasted Dillon to bed, Ste comforts Lucas who reveals that he found Dillon in bed with a woman.
Unable to stay in the house after what he witnessed, a devastated Lucas rushes out.
A worried Ste tries to support Dillon through his relapse. However, Ste is HORRIFIED when Dillon drops a huge bombshell.
What else has Dillon confessed to?
Elsewhere, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) encourages Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) to move on and cherish the time that she and Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) shared together.
Later on Vicky comforts Dillon unaware that Dillon now knows which of them fired the bullet that killed DI Banks.
Meanwhile Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) catches his grand-daughter, Frankie (Isabelle Smith) stealing supplies from the kitchen and demands to know what she’s doing.
What is Frankie up to?
Later, Lucas is heartbroken when he receives a message from Dillon apologising for the way he has messed up again and telling Lucas that he deserves to have a better boyfriend than him.
A devastated Lucas feels broken by this latest news and plunged into despair; he starts self-harming.
Ste is horrified when he sees his son hurting himself and steps in to stop him. However, Lucas lashes out with extreme violence and brutally attacks his dad!
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
