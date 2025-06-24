Hollyoaks spoilers: Violent Outburst! Lucas Hay attacks his dad Ste again!

Volatile Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) unleashes his rage on his dad once again in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Viewers recently saw Lucas, who has had a brain tumour removed, attack his dad Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) leaving his father with terrible bruises. Tonight things escalate between dad and son again.

The problems begin when Ste returns home and finds a broken Lucas and his on-off boyfriend, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) high on drugs.

Lucas Hay recently underwent major surgery to have a brain tumour removed. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

After ushering a wasted Dillon to bed, Ste comforts Lucas who reveals that he found Dillon in bed with a woman.

Unable to stay in the house after what he witnessed, a devastated Lucas rushes out.

Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) is back taking drugs again. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

A worried Ste tries to support Dillon through his relapse. However, Ste is HORRIFIED when Dillon drops a huge bombshell.

What else has Dillon confessed to?

Ste's relationship with his son Lucas is under immense strain following Lucas's violent outbursts. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) encourages Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) to move on and cherish the time that she and Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) shared together.

Later on Vicky comforts Dillon unaware that Dillon now knows which of them fired the bullet that killed DI Banks.

Meanwhile Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) catches his grand-daughter, Frankie (Isabelle Smith) stealing supplies from the kitchen and demands to know what she’s doing.

What is Frankie up to?

Frankie Osborne has recently grown closer to Jacob Omari after the two of them were reunited. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, Lucas is heartbroken when he receives a message from Dillon apologising for the way he has messed up again and telling Lucas that he deserves to have a better boyfriend than him.

A devastated Lucas feels broken by this latest news and plunged into despair; he starts self-harming.

Ste is horrified when he sees his son hurting himself and steps in to stop him. However, Lucas lashes out with extreme violence and brutally attacks his dad!

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.