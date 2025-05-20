Hollyoaks spoilers: LIFE OR DEATH! Fears mount for Lucas Hay following his brain tumour surgery

Lucas Hay (right) has undergone surgery to remove a brain tumour in Hollyoaks.

There is mounting worry when Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) suffers a bleed on the brain following his surgery in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Teenager Lucas underwent surgery to remove his brain tumour.

However tonight there is heartbreak for his father, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) when he’s told that Lucas’s recovery has not gone as planned and there are complications.

Ste Hay (above) is told his son Lucas has suffered a bleed on the brain. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Earlier in the day Ste is confronted by a scared Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) who is demanding answers on what Ste’s boyfriend, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) is embroiled in and how it involves Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith).

Nancy and Ste exchange some heated words but Ste is later alarmed when he gets a call from Nancy’s scared husband, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) who has gone to rescue Frankie.

Darren (above) calls Ste to say he thinks they are all going to die! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Darren tells him that he is trapped with Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) and he thinks the two of them are going to die at the hands of DI Banks’s criminal cronies.

The village is thrown into panic as nobody knows Darren’s exact location and when Rex is exposed as being part of the criminal operations, his partner Ste becomes the target of everyone’s anger.

Meanwhile Lucas is in hospital fighting for his life.

Is the teenager going to pull through?

Ste has discovered that his boyfriend Rex is part of the criminal operation! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As for Rex himself, he is overcome with guilt at his involvement in the criminal operations and breaks down in front of his sister Grace Black (Tamara Wall).

Rex tells his hard-hearted sibling that what she is doing is wrong and that she is continuing a cycle of abuse.

Meanwhile, at the manor house, Frankie, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and Robbie are at the mercy of DI Banks’s gang and it’s not looking good for any of them!

Mercedes when she was having treatment for her cancer. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is full of relief when she finally finishes her chemotherapy for her bowel cancer treatment.

As Mercy leaves the hospital she rings the bell to mark the end of her chemo with her boyfriend, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) by her side.

Is this the start of a new chapter for the two of them?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.