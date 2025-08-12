Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Tony Hutchinson facing a MURDER charge?

Tony Hutchinson is terrified he's going to be sent to prison for Bobby's murder!

Things are looking very bleak indeed for Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode an almighty confrontation erupted at Bobby Costello’s (Zak Sutcliffe) funeral when revelations about Tony’s fling with Bobby’s mum, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) surfaced.

Tony's fling with Mercedes (above) was revealed during Bobby's funeral! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

But that wasn’t all.

Details about Bobby’s death implicating Tony also came to light!

Tonight, Tony and his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) are both taken in for questioning by police.

Viewers saw Tony accidentally run over Bobby and ever since then he has believed he was the one who killed him.

However, what he doesn’t know is that Bobby was already dead when he was hit by his car, having been previously bludgeoned to death by serial killer, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield).

Tony and Diane plotted to hide any evidence of the car accident by hiding their car but what view will the police take of Bobby’s death as more facts emerge?

Tony and his wife Diane conspired to hide any evidence tracing Tony back to Bobby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is in a panic having recently uncovered the truth about her serial killer father Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield).

When she confronted Jez the two of them got into a fight and disaster struck when they both fell from a high wall.

After being knocked unconscious, Sienna later recovered but has since been faking memory loss in order to protect herself from Jez.

Tonight Sienna tells Jez and her sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) that it looks like she won’t ever regain her lost memory.

However, Liberty smells a rat and worries that Sienna is keeping something from her.

Sienna was horrified to discover clues to all Jez's past victims buried in his allotment (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on, Sienna is found frantically trying to sell all the stock from her flower stall much to Liberty’s horror.

Panicked, she pays Dodger (Danny Mac) a visit at the police station, but before she gets to speak to him, Jez arrives on the scene.

What is he planning to do to ensure Sienna stays silent about his heinous crimes?

Sienna has worked out her father, Jez, is a serial killer! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) has been enjoying some attention from Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and also her mum, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter).

Both women seem very keen on the charming McQueen.

Tonight Prince has two separate dates with them BOTH.

Peri Lomax and her mum Leela have both got their eyes on Prince McQueen! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is not impressed and tells Prince he needs to choose who he’d rather be with, mum Leela or daughter Peri?

However Leela’s brother, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) overhears the conversation and tells Prince he needs to stay well away from both his sister and his niece.

What will Prince do?

And could there be a very complicated love triangle waiting to happen?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.