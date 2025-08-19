Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Cleo McQueen going to lose her baby?

There is panic when pregnant Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) falls seriously unwell in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm. (See our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s the day of the flower competition, ‘Hollyoaks In Bloom’ and Cleo’s girlfriend and florist Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is there.

However Sienna is terrified when she finds Cleo doubled over and in excruciating pain.

Worried that something might be wrong with her unborn baby boy, the two of them rush to hospital.

Serial killer Jez Blake is at the same flower show as his daughter, Sienna. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile at the flower show, secret serial killer and gardener, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) is among the competitors vying for a prize.

However the show takes a different turn when Sienna’s brother, Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) turns up and breaks some HORRIFIC news.

What has happened and has Jez committed murder again?

Killer Jez takes action when he finds himself backed into a corner. Has he claimed his next victim? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, things are incredibly tense between Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and her sister, Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) ever since their brother, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) turned them into the police and was released from prison himself.

The sisters have been further divided following the shock appearance of their sinister grandfather, Froggy (John Middleton), who showed up at their flat after being on day release from prison.

Froggy is keen to build a relationship with his granddaughter, Grace. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight Froggy is adamant he and his three grandchildren should all have a family meal together.

However Rex is made to feel increasingly uncomfortable when Froggy makes barbed jibes at him about being a snitch.

Later when Clare learns that her daughter, Tori Blake (Harriet O’Shea) is playing the piano at a village concert, she, Grace, Rex and Froggy all go off to support her but events take an unexpected turn when something triggers Grace leaving her in a panic.

Back at Grace’s flat, Clare and Froggy attempt to comfort Grace when she is floored by some haunting memories.

What traumatic events from the past has Grace been triggered into remembering?

Nancy wants to treat her daughter Morgan ahead of her first day at primary school and they head to The Hutch. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) treats her daughter Morgan (Lottie-Rose Mulhall) ahead of her starting primary school and they head to The Hutch for some treats.

However there's tension when Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) arrives and publicly accuses Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) in front of all his customers.

Mercedes also shames Ste Hay in the middle of the Hutch over the death of Ella Richardson. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Mercy also takes a swipe at Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) over Ella Richardson’s death. Ste killed Ella earlier in the year after knocking her over in a hit-and-run road accident.

How will a guilt-racked Ste respond as Mercy unleashes a torrent of accusations?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.