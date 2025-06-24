Hollyoaks spoilers: You're lying! Ste Hay grills Rex about the murder of Banks!

Ste Hay goes to see Rex Gallagher in prison to get the truth out of him.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) starts to have BIG suspicions about Rex Gallagher’s version of events in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Rex stunned everyone when he confessed to the killing of crooked copper, DI Banks (Drew Cain).

Tonight Ste heads to the prison to see Rex, who he once enjoyed a passionate and loving relationship with. Ste is determined to get the truth out of him about DI Banks murder and find out what really happened.

Ste goes to the prison to confront Rex (above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Rex tells Ste that he deserves to be behind bars and that Ste just needs to drop it. However, Ste is not going to let things go.

Rex tells Ste he just needs to drop it but Ste is on a mission to get the truth out of him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Teenagers Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) and Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) were gobsmacked when Rex admitted to the murder that they committed.

The teenagers were stunned when Rex confessed to the murder of DI Banks that THEY were responsible for. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight Vicky’s dad, Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) tells Dillon he’s certain Rex is NOT the one who killed DI Banks.

However, detective Donny has no idea that it was his own daughter, Vicky, who pulled the trigger.

Later on, the teens hang out in the park. Frankie confesses she has feelings for Jacob, however, she’s left in limbo when Jacob receives a message on his phone and goes dashing off.

Frankie’s curiosity is piqued when she follows Jacob to the caravan where he appears to be hiding out and she's worried about him when she sees the conditions he's living in.

Frankie Osborne enjoys hanging out with Jacob Omari. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Jacob has to make a quick exit when he gets a message on his phone. Is it from Clare Devine? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

With Donny sniffing around other potential culprits for Banks’ murder, Dillon starts to panic that the truth could come out and when Donny is distracted, he manages to steal Donny’s police report which shows that the bullet that killed Banks came from the teens.

Dillon tells Vicky they need to hide the guns asap and they head to the allotment to bury the weapons.

Donny has no idea that it was his own daughter, Vicky (above) who shot DI Banks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Tony is disheartened to hear that his ex-wife, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) has a date planned.

Meanwhile, Lucas is devastated when he later discovers Dillon high on drugs and in bed with a mystery woman!

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.