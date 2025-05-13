Hollyoaks spoilers: GOTCHA! Hollyoaks spoilers: Dodger Savage exposes corrupt DI Banks?

Is Dodger Savage about to expose the corrupt DI Banks?

Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) gets one step closer to exposing corrupt copper DI Banks (Drew Cain) as evidence mounts in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Dodger is an undercover police officer who has been working for months to dismantle the criminal operation being led by Grace Black (Tamara Wall), her brother, Rex Gallagher and corrupt DI Banks.

Dodger has spent months working undercover to infiltrate the gang headed up by DI Banks and Grace Black (above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Dodger, who infiltrated the gang with the aim of bringing it down from the inside, is delighted when has an update on the search warrant which brings him closer to exposing DI Banks.

He goes to break the news to detective Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) telling Donny that they are just days away from getting serious evidence that will put the whole gang, including DI Banks, behind bars.

Corrupt copper DI Banks (right) with his colleague Donny Clark who he tried to kill! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the Lomaxes, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) tells Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) that her son Joel (Rory Douglas-Speed) needs their support.

Leela, whose marriage to Joel is hanging by a thread, listens as Marie talks about Joel being a recovering addict who needs them more than ever.

With Marie insisting they can’t just abandon him the worried pair decide to unite and head off to look for Joel but what has happened to him?

Leela Lomax with Joel Dexter. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and his estranged wife Nancy (Jessica Fox) were shocked when Kat Omari (Sonia Ibrahim) showed up on their doorstep in a bad state.

The pair listened in dismay when vulnerable Kat spilled all the details of how Darren’s daughter, Frankie (Isabelle Smith) and her friend Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) had been groomed by Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and her brother, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey).

Tonight, Kat confesses how she herself was roped into cutting Frankie off from her family and manipulating her into doing what the gang wanted.

Frankie Osborne (above) and her friend Dillon Ray were groomed by Grace Black and her brother Rex. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Darren is terrified about the fate of Frankie and Dillon and asks Kat to show them where she thinks the teens are being held. However, Kat says any interference will put Frankie in even more danger.

What are Darren and Nancy going to do?

Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is concerned to discover that his son Lucas (Oscar Curtis) has not slept ahead of his pre-operation consultation.

Lucas, who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour, has not been looking after himself.

Ste Hay (above) is really worried that his son Lucas is neglecting to put his health first and is still fixated with Dillon. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

A frustrated Ste tells his son he’s worried sick about him; however Lucas seems to be totally consumed with his on/off relationship with Dillon.

Ste has some stern words for Lucas and gives him a fatherly talk, telling Lucas that if he doesn’t put his health first there can be no him and Dillon.

Will Lucas take his dad’s advice on board or is he about to be plunged into yet more drama involving Dillon?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.