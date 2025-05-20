Hollyoaks spoilers: MURDERED? Darren Osborne in terrible danger as he tries to rescue Frankie!

Darren Osborne puts his life on the line when he attempts to save his daughter in Hollyoaks.

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) puts his life on the line to save his daughter in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Darren realises daughter Frankie (Isabelle Smith) is in terrible danger and that she’s caught up in a human trafficking operation involving Grace Black (Tamara Wall).

As Darren and his wife, Nancy (Jessica Fox) try to shake some answers out of Grace’s brother, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey), a text comes through revealing Frankie’s location.

Darren Osborne knows he must act fast to rescue his daughter, Frankie (above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, they are unaware that DI Banks (Drew Cain) is part of the operation and when the Osbornes contact the police, they accidentally set the gears in motion for Banks to clear out.

Realising the net is closing in, the bent copper makes plans to escape later that day with his wife and their daughter Victoria after destroying all evidence and disposing of his gang of workers.

Criminal copper DI Banks has time to clear out after realising the net is closing in. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

But one person who is certain Banks is up to something is his suspicious girlfriend, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher).

Diane follows him to Fernmere manor house where Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham), Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) and Frankie are all being held.

Darren Osborne and Kat Omari arrive at the house where the teenagers are being held captive. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Darren also arrives at the house along with Kat Omari (Sonia Ibrahim) who was also tied up in the criminal operation.

Kat leads Darren upstairs to a hidden room where Frankie is being kept against her will and Darren is hit by the terrifying reality of Frankie’s situation as he vows to get her out safely.

Darren vows to get his daughter out safely. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, detective Donny Clark (Louis Emerick), Rex and undercover police officer Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) put their minds together on how to save the hostages.

At the house the teens and Robbie are desperately trying to escape the basement but Darren is about to run into one of DI Banks' cronies.

Darren is attacked as he attempts to get the teens and Robbie to safety. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As a fight breaks out Darren and Robbie attack the gang members but Darren is in terrible danger.

Is he going to get out of there alive?

All the while, Grace is on a mission to remove all evidence of her involvement and to get Banks’ secret list of contacts so she can take over his operation.

Will her plan work?

Vicky Grant is one of the teenagers scared for her life as she attempts to escape! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis), who has recently been diagnosed with a brain tumour, is at hospital waiting to have his surgery.

However, there’s a setback when he suffers another seizure.

Is Lucas going to pull through?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.