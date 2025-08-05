Hollyoaks spoilers: Evidence! Sienna Blake confronts her killer dad, Jez!

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) demands answers after working out the truth about her killer dad, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Last week’s episodes saw Sienna uncovering the extent of Jez’s serial killings when she did some digging at his allotment and discovered he had been keeping reminders of all his victims!

Tonight a horrified Sienna returns home to her family and girlfriend Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) with muddy hands, sick to her stomach.

Sienna was horrified by what she discovered at Jez's allotment. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However Jez is nowhere to be found. A worried Sienna, who now fears for her own life, locks herself in the bathroom while she works out her next move.

When Jez eventually arrives home he realises he can no longer hide the truth from her anymore. He asks his daughter to meet him at the allotment so he can tell her everything.

Jez Blake with his daughter Sienna. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

At the allotment Jez unburdens himself and tells his daughter the extent of his crimes. The serial killer feels liberated as he no longer has to hide anything anymore but Sienna is utterly appalled to hear about all his victims.

Sent into a panic she runs away and urgently tries to contact her brother, Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) to fill him in on Jez’s shocking confessions.

However, as she flees towards the city walls, Jez chases after her and when he catches up there are TRAGIC consequences.

Has Jez done something to his daughter to silence her or will some other fate befall Sienna?

Tom Cunningham is in the same prison as Froggy and Rex Gallagher. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, prisoner Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) introduces his fellow inmate, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) to top dog, Froggy (John Middleton).

Rex is stunned to learn that Froggy is his estranged grandfather.

Later on Rex has good news when he’s told by Detective Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) that he’s going to be released from prison later that day.

Rex Gallagher gets the news that he will be released from prison. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Cleo admits to Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) she feels like her girlfriend, Sienna, is keeping something back from her and not always being her true self.

Liberty reassures Cleo, telling her Sienna is like her father, Jez, and constantly self-sabotages not feeling worthy of love.

Meanwhile, worried Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) begins to fear the worst when she tries to get in touch with her son, Jez, but he seems to have gone to ground.

What exactly has happened to Jez and Sienna?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.