Hollyoaks spoilers: Dillon Ray makes an UNBELIEVABLE confession!

Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) makes a shocking admission in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

After finding his son's boyfriend Dillon on a dating app, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) confronts him about his antics. A spiralling Dillon confesses that he's self-sabotaging, but insists he never met anyone and only chatted online.

Ste urges him to be honest with Lucas (Oscar Curtis), but when Dillon eventually opens up to him, he lashes out in pain.

Dillon offloads his worries to boyfriend Lucas Hay. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

There's tension when Dillon and Lucas bump into Clare Devine-Banks (Gemma Bissix) and Grace Black (Tamara Wall) at The Hutch.

Dillon is hopeful about his future with Lucas as he thanks Ste for his advice and support. However, Dillon drops a bombshell on Ste — that he has feelings for him! Will Lucas find out about Dillon's secret love for his dad?

Tensions run high when Grace Black and Clare Devine-Banks walk into The Hutch. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Lucas storms into Grace's flat fuelled with rage and demands a confession. Lucas' anger spirals out of control as he smashes up the place, but will Grace and Clare give him the justice he needs?

Elsewhere, Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) focuses on uncovering the truth behind his brother Dennis’s (Joe Tracini) death.

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is shocked when Dodger agrees to grab a drink with Clare and brushes off her protests as he's sick of the family drama.

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.