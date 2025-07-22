Hollyoaks spoilers: Dillon Ray makes an UNBELIEVABLE confession!
Airs Tuesday 29 July on E4 at 7pm.
Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) makes a shocking admission in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
After finding his son's boyfriend Dillon on a dating app, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) confronts him about his antics. A spiralling Dillon confesses that he's self-sabotaging, but insists he never met anyone and only chatted online.
Ste urges him to be honest with Lucas (Oscar Curtis), but when Dillon eventually opens up to him, he lashes out in pain.
There's tension when Dillon and Lucas bump into Clare Devine-Banks (Gemma Bissix) and Grace Black (Tamara Wall) at The Hutch.
Dillon is hopeful about his future with Lucas as he thanks Ste for his advice and support. However, Dillon drops a bombshell on Ste — that he has feelings for him! Will Lucas find out about Dillon's secret love for his dad?
Meanwhile, Lucas storms into Grace's flat fuelled with rage and demands a confession. Lucas' anger spirals out of control as he smashes up the place, but will Grace and Clare give him the justice he needs?
Elsewhere, Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) focuses on uncovering the truth behind his brother Dennis’s (Joe Tracini) death.
Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is shocked when Dodger agrees to grab a drink with Clare and brushes off her protests as he's sick of the family drama.
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Bobby Costello - Zak Sutcliffe
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Lucas Hay - Oscar Curtis
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Diane Hutchinson - Alex Fletcher
- Dee Dee Hutchinson - Lacey Findlow
- Ant Hutchinson - William Thompson
- Ro Lomax - Ava Webster
- Darren Osborne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Oscar Osborne - Noah Holdsworth
- Jack Junior Osborne aka JJ - Ryan Mulvey
- Frankie Osborne - Isabelle Smith
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Jez Blake- Jeremy Sheffield
- Martha Blake- Sherrie Hewson
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- Dodger Savage - Danny Mac
- Warren Fox - Jamie Lomas
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Pearl Anderson - Dawn Hope
- DS Zoe Anderson- Garcia Brown
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Donny Clark - Louis Emerick
- Dillon Ray - Nathaniel Dass
- Marie Fielding - Rita Simons
- Vicky Grant - Anya Lawrence
- Grace Black - Tamara Wall
- Clare Devine-Banks - Gemma Bissix
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
