Coronation Street spoilers: Lisa Swain searches for the truth…

Lisa Swain is determined to find out more information about Becky’s death in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday, 1 August 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Lisa is struggling with today being her and Becky's anniversary and, despite Carla and Betsy’s concerns, she insists she is ok and heads off for a therapy session.

Once there, she finally opens up and admits to the therapist Floyd, that she wonders if there was more to Becky’s death than meets the eye and if she was in some way corrupt.

At the police station, Lisa sneaks into DI Costello’s office and searches his email for any reference to Becky Swain. Will she be caught?

Later, a furious Lisa tackles Kit after seeing his name on the computer asking for access to Becky's file. She tells Carla she can no longer work with Kit after he went behind her back. Will Carla reveal what she has been up to?

Meanwhile, Carla secretly visits Logan in prison hoping to extract information about Becky.

Carla has some questions for Logan about Becky (Image credit: ITV)

Todd pays it down when Billy calls round and sees bedding on the sofa. Explaining that Danielle is now with Noah, Todd tells him that Theo is not allowed to see his kids. Billy advises Todd to try and talk to Danielle but will it work?

Todd summons Danielle to the bistro and implores her to let Theo see his kids, pointing out that he’s a good Dad.

Theo is furious to discover Todd has been letting Billy advise him on how to sort out his problems. Billy calls at No.11 hoping to make amends, but Theo gives him short shrift, making out that Todd’s in the shower.

Later, Todd descends the stairs, oblivious to Theo’s lies.

Todd is oblivious to Theo’s lies. (Image credit: ITV)

At No.7, Bernie and Aadi go over the wedding plans, determined to keep the cost down. In the Rovers, Dev asks Aadi if he’ll be his best man but his mood changes when Aunty Rani arrives, earlier than planned.

In the Rovers, Dev fawns over Aunty Rani whilst Bernie adopts a posh accent in a bid to impress her.

When Aunty Rani reveals her plan to create a spreadsheet detailing all the wedding costs so she can keep tabs on the amount she’s spent, Bernie and Aadi hide their dismay.

Aunty Rani has no idea what she is walking into (Image credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee rushes off to work leaving Laila in James’s capable hands. Later, Adam introduces Dee-Dee to their new client, Ollie.

Recognising him as the guy who chatted her up in the Rovers, Dee-Dee can’t help but smile.

Coronation Street continues on Monday, 4 August at 8pm.