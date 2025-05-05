Coronation Street spoilers: Eileen Grimshaw accused of murder?

Eileen Grimshaw worries she may be suspected of killing Julie in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday 12 May 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Kit’s taken aback to come face to face with Lou in the pub as she tells Tracy that she and Kit go way back.

Later, Eileen Grimshaw is distraught when Kit reveals the autopsy showed her painkillers in Julie’s system, telling George that she can barely grieve for Julie because of the stress of knowing she could be wrongly accused of murder.

At the wedding fayre, Leanne bitches about the position of the Speed Daal pitch as Debbie tries to ignore her. Meanwhile, as Maria heads out to set up, Lou steals a bottle of prosecco, promising that she’ll be with her once she’s finished Tracy’s hair, but when Lou fails to turn up, Maria's clearly not happy.

As Leanne bangs on about the poor position of the Speed Daal stand, Debbie, who’s already panicking after losing her clipboard, loses her temper and tries to shift the stand herself, cutting her hand in the process.

Ronnie insists on taking her to A&E and when a nurse tells her that she needs to ask some questions about her medical history, Debbie masks her panic, ordering a dejected Ronnie to leave.

Ronnie's kind gesture backfires (Image credit: ITV)

Liam decides to get his own back and puts washing powder in Mick’s tea, laughing out loud when he takes a spit and spits it out back.

Determined to make Liam pay, Mick locks him in the tool shed, where a frightened Liam calls out in vain.

Vengeful Mick plays a cruel trick on Liam (Image credit: ITV)

Lauren confesses to Bobby that she had no choice but to use the £500 he gave her for a deposit on a flat. Declaring their friendship over, Bobby heads out, leaving Lauren devastated.

With Jenny gone and Ryan working for Debbie, Carla promotes Glenda to Manager of the Rovers.

Later, Jenny packs up her things and moves in with Rita.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday, 14th May at 8pm.