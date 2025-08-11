Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy Barlow UNCOVERS the truth about Abi and Carl

Tracy's suspicions hit the mark in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday, 20 August 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Debbie encourages Tracy Barlow to try again with Carl and says the drinks are on her. Meanwhile, Carl meets up with Abi in the ginnel and says that while she’s still having sex with Kevin, it means he’s free to have sex with Tracy if he wants.

At No.13, Abi reluctantly starts packing for Mallorca but tells Kevin she can’t find her passport. When he suggests they cancel the holiday, Abi won’t hear of it and tells him to go on ahead, promising that she’ll follow on once she’s obtained a new passport.



At the hotel Carl tells Tracy he is in love with someone else and he’s stunned when Tracy guesses it is Abi! Can he put her off the scent?

Carl enters the garage to find Brody about to steal an expensive motor. Carl warns him that he’ll end up back in the STC and if he wants to learn an easier way to steal cars, then to come and see him when he’s back from Wales.

At the factory, Carla warns Sarah that Eli has been spreading rumours about her to their customers, making her out to be a sexual predator.

DI Costello interviews Kit about Eli’s claims of intimidation and tells him that he’s putting him on desk duty for the foreseeable future, but if anyone asks, it’s because of his injuries, thus avoiding a formal inquiry.

DI Costello interviews Kit (Image credit: ITV)

Ollie and Dee-Dee admit they like each other but it would be unethical to get involved with a client. But when Ollie leans in for a kiss, Dee-Dee throws caution to the wind and kisses him back.

Dee-Dee admits that she’d like to take things slowly and confides in James that much as she likes Ollie, she’s going to keep things professional as she doesn’t want her heart broken again.

Dee-Dee responds when Ollie kisses her (Image credit: ITV)

In the Rovers, Gemma lets slip to Tim that Bernie caught Brody trying to do a runner with the girls.

Tim confronts Brody over his plan and assures him that social services only want what’s best for all three of them and they have to trust their judgement.

Coronation Street continues on Friday, 22 August at 8.00pm.