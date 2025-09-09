Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy Barlow in ROBBERY HORROR!

Tracy Barlow is stunned by a masked man in the florist

Tracy Barlow interrupts a robbery at the slower shop in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday, 19th September at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Tracy Barlow spells out to Abi that she’s fed up being paid in instalments and wants the rest of the money today. When Abi tells Carl, he asserts that he’ll give her £500 and make it clear that's an end to the matter.

But when Tracy reminds him that she’s the one calling the shots, Abi reckons it’s time they told Kevin about their affair. Carl won’t hear of it and instead suggests they call Tracy’s bluff.

Will Tracy talk and how will she react to find the flower shop being trashed by a masked thug?

Tracy Barlow outside the florist (Image credit: ITV)

Theo confides in Todd that he’s worried about the court case and if Danielle saw the state of their flat she’d deem it unsuitable for the kids.

With Theo gone, Billy, George and Brian join Todd and set to cleaning the flat. Nearing the end, they delve into some snacks and dance to music. When Theo returns home and takes in the scene, how will he react?

Theo walks in on Billy and Todd hugging (Image credit: ITV)

When Roy discovers Becky at No.6 she tries to say she’s a colleague of Lisa’s, but Roy doesn’t buy it and tells her he knows she’s Becky Swain and he saw her at the hospital.

Making it clear to Carla how much she’s hurt him with her lies, Roy heads out. Lisa pleads Carla’s case to Roy and explains that the last thing she wanted to do was to lie to him, but she did it in a bid to protect her and Betsy.

Tyrone confides in Evelyn that he could be laid up for months and he’s worried about the strain on Fiz.

Coronation Street continues on Monday, 22 September at 8pm.