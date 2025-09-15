Coronation Street spoilers: Abi Webster and Kevin SPLIT UP!

Abi Webster calls time on her marriage to Kevin in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday, 24th September at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

At the hospital, the doctor gives Kevin the all clear during his cancer check, and while Kevin is flooded with relief, Abi Franklin hides her unease, especially when Kevin states he’s looking forward to them growing old together.

Abi meets up with Carl and tells him she hates leading a double life and lying to Kevin. Back at home, Kevin suggests they spend their retirement doing up old cars. Abi steals herself and drops the bombshell that she thinks they should break up.

Abi Webster wants a divorce in Coronation Street (Image credit: ITV)

Dev persuades a reluctant Asha to let him take her for lunch at the hotel. But she’s shaken when she comes face to face with Naomi, who’s there planning a careers fair.

She reminds Naomi how she tried to help her when she was drunk, but in return, she was abused and spat upon. Naomi denies all knowledge and warns Asha against making unfounded allegations.

Asha returns home in tears and tells Bernie about her run-in with Naomi and how she played dumb. Bernie heads out, a woman on a mission. But what is she planning to do?

Asha Alahan comes face to face with her abuser (Image credit: ITV1)

Fiz admits to Maria that she’s feeling the strain with Tyrone in hospital.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Later, Todd confides in Maria that he’s mystified by Theo’s reaction to the news about Noah when all he ever did was make Theo’s life a misery. But he’s unaware that Theo is listening in, his face darkening.

Todd is unaware that Theo is listening in to his chat with Maria (Image credit: ITV)

upset and hurries away. When Becky calls, Carla asserts that it would be best for everyone if she went back to playing dead.

Coronation Street continues on Friday, 26th September at 8pm.