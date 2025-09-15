Coronation Street spoilers: Lisa Swain and Becky suffer a BREAKDOWN!

Things get awkward between Lisa Swain and Becky when their car breaks down in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday, 22nd September at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Becky reveals that she’s moving into a rented flat nearby and Lisa Swain is forced to agree when Betsy suggests Lisa could help her move her stuff. As they wait in the car together, having run out of fuel, Becky discusses Carla.

Elsewhere, Carla tells Ryan that she trusts Lisa implicitly, but Carla masks her unease when Ryan wonders if she trusts Becky to the same degree.

As they arrive in court for the hearing, Dee-Dee warns Theo to keep a cool head. Danielle’s barrister questions Theo about his violent temper and accuses him of assaulting Miles. Theo assures him it was an accident but as Noah makes derogatory remarks under his breath, Todd loses his temper and lunges at him.

Abi quizzes Carl about Tracy and he makes out that he fed her a sob story, she bought it and won’t be bothering them again.

Abi thanks Tracy for backing off, but Abi’s horrified when Tracy reveals she didn’t have much choice as Carl got someone to trash her shop and threatened to hurt her Dad.

Tracy warns Abi against Carl. (Image credit: ITV)

As Todd is escorted out by security, Noah allows himself a smug grin. Will Theo be granted access to his kids?

Noah finds the pair at the bistro and, asserting that Danielle won’t back down, makes homophobic jibes. When Theo refuses to rise to the bait, Noah leaves fuming. However, Danielle later arrives with some shocking news about Noah.

Bernie voices her concerns about Asha to Dev and he admits that she’s been spending a lot of time in her room. After some persuasion from Bernie, Asha agrees to help Ryan with the careers fair at the hotel, unaware that the guest speaker is the woman who abused her.

Evelyn masks her disappointment and tells Fiz that she’s decided to give up university as it’s expensive and is a young person’s game.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday, 24 September at 8pm.