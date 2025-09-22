Coronation Street spoilers: Theo's dark past comes back to haunt him
Airs on Wednesday, October 1 at 8pm on ITV1.
A mystery man from Theo's past causes drama in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday, October 1 at 8pm on ITV1. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Todd’s surprised when Theo agrees to a night out in the gay village with Sean, James, Mary, Glenda and Christina. In the club they’re all having a great time until a man recognises Theo, a look of shock on his face. Theo stares at him until Owen turns away and hurries out.
Urged on by Theo, Todd joins his friends on the dance floor. As Theo heads to the loos, Owen approaches, determined to have it out with him. Theo manhandles Owen out onto the street and orders him to back off.
Who is he?
There's trouble for two-timing Abi when Debbie orders her to pack her bags and move out of No.13 or she’ll tell Kevin the whole sorry story.
Will Abi listen?
Elsewhere, George calls with some soup for Rita. Aware that she misled him into thinking Rita’s very poorly, Jenny quickly steers him out. But when Brian reveals that Rita has nothing more than a sprained ankle, how will George react?
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Deeply ashamed, Jenny apologises to Rita for misleading George into thinking she was very ill and explains how she enjoyed the attention. Can Rita forgive her once more or has Jenny burned her bridges?
Things are only getting worse for poor Asha as she struggles at work. In the hospital ambulance bay, she watches the paramedics at work, feeling more alone than ever.
When Sienna calls in the shop and Dev learns that Asha is yet to return to work, he reveals to Asha that he knows she’s lying. Embarrassed, Asha storms out. Will she reveal what has happened?
Also, Tyrone comes home in a wheelchair and finds he has a welcome party when he gets back... is this the start of his long road to recovery?
Coronation Street continues on Friday, 3 October at 8pm.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
