Coronation Street spoilers: Theo's dark past comes back to haunt him

Theo isn't happy to see an old friend called Owen.

A mystery man from Theo's past causes drama in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday, October 1 at 8pm on ITV1. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Todd’s surprised when Theo agrees to a night out in the gay village with Sean, James, Mary, Glenda and Christina. In the club they’re all having a great time until a man recognises Theo, a look of shock on his face. Theo stares at him until Owen turns away and hurries out.

Urged on by Theo, Todd joins his friends on the dance floor. As Theo heads to the loos, Owen approaches, determined to have it out with him. Theo manhandles Owen out onto the street and orders him to back off.

Who is he?

Theo's night out is derailed by a face from his past turning up. (Image credit: ITV)

There's trouble for two-timing Abi when Debbie orders her to pack her bags and move out of No.13 or she’ll tell Kevin the whole sorry story.

Will Abi listen?

Elsewhere, George calls with some soup for Rita. Aware that she misled him into thinking Rita’s very poorly, Jenny quickly steers him out. But when Brian reveals that Rita has nothing more than a sprained ankle, how will George react?

Deeply ashamed, Jenny apologises to Rita for misleading George into thinking she was very ill and explains how she enjoyed the attention. Can Rita forgive her once more or has Jenny burned her bridges?

Jenny has some explaining to do. (Image credit: ITV)

Things are only getting worse for poor Asha as she struggles at work. In the hospital ambulance bay, she watches the paramedics at work, feeling more alone than ever.

When Sienna calls in the shop and Dev learns that Asha is yet to return to work, he reveals to Asha that he knows she’s lying. Embarrassed, Asha storms out. Will she reveal what has happened?

Asha feels more lonely than ever. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Tyrone comes home in a wheelchair and finds he has a welcome party when he gets back... is this the start of his long road to recovery?

Tyrone gets a warm welcome home. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues on Friday, 3 October at 8pm.