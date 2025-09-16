Coronation Street spoilers: Debbie Webster UNCOVERS Abi and Carl’s affair?

Debbie Webster gets closer to the truth in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday, 26th September at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Kevin tells Tyrone about his breakup with Abi and how he suspects she might be having an affair with Carl. Tyrone shares his own frustration over the hit and run and how the police are no nearer to finding out who was responsible.

In the hotel bedroom, Abi snuggles up next to Carl and suggests it’s time for them to run away together and start a new life. Carl tries to make light of the situation and when Debbie Webster pays him a visit, she is shocked to find Abi there.

Bernie confides in Dev that, according to Kit, it’s going to be difficult to bring charges against Naomi as they only have Asha’s word for what happened. At the careers fair, Bernie locates Naomi’s laptop. As Naomi takes the stage and clicks on the first slide, she’s horrified by what she sees.

Bernie explains to the shocked audience how Naomi abused Asha, a paramedic and woman of colour. Nina and Amy film the proceedings on their phones while Ryan calls a halt to the event. Having watched the video, Asha rounds on Bernie for interfering. Later, Naomi barges into No.7 and announces that she’s suing Bernie for defamation.

Naomi announces that she’s suing Bernie for defamation (Image credit: ITV)

Todd does his best to appear upbeat when Theo excitedly reveals that Miles and Millie are coming to say and orders him to get the flat looking spick and span.

When Millie reveals that the only reason they’ve come to visit is because they’re legally required to see him, Theo’s cut to the quick.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Todd and Theo try to play happy families (Image credit: ITV)

Jenny invites George to join her for lunch but he declines, making out he’s got to clean the funeral parlour.

Later, Jenny calls at the undertakers with her mop but quickly leaves when she finds that George has already enlisted Christina’s help.

Three's a crowd for Jenny (Image credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee and Ollie join Adam and Alya for lunch in the bistro. But Dee-Dee is embarrassed when Ollie criticises the food.

Coronation Street continues on Monday, 29 September at 8pm.