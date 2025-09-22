Coronation Street spoilers: Debbie catches Carl and Abi together

Debbie Webster gets closer to the truth in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday, September 29 at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Abi calls at the hotel and admits to Carl she’s not in the mood for sex and is dreading her birthday tea with Kevin and Jack - but while she isn't looking, Carl surreptitiously texts James.

Spotting Abi with a hotel key, Debbie demands answers, but Abi thinks quickly and makes out that she stayed at the hotel a while back and forgot to return the card.

When Debbie asserts that she has no recollection of her booking, Carl steps in and convinces her that her dementia is to blame. As Debbie heads off, humiliated, Abi’s unsettled by Carl’s ruthless approach.

Back at the hotel, Debbie is checking the CCTV footage for a theft when she spots Abi heading towards Carl’s room.

As Debbie hammers on the door, what will she find?

Elsewhere, Todd reveals he promised Billy he’d help at the soup kitchen, and Theo covers his annoyance. Billy calls at the bistro and is surprised to see Theo comforting Danielle.

Billy is shocked to see (Image credit: ITV)

Theo returns to the community centre, snaps at Todd and Billy and heads over to help Mary dismantle the tables.

Suddenly, Theo lets out a yell, having trapped his finger. As Todd rushes to find the first aid kit, Theo gives a self-satisfied smile

Theo comforts Danielle and Billy sees. (Image credit: ITV)

Glenda explains to Jenny and Rita how she intends to rig the dating night to ensure that Jenny gets first crack at George and not Christina.

But as Glenda draws the names, Rita calls to inform Jenny she’s had a fall, and Jenny’s heart sinks.

Dating night doesn't quite go to plan for Jenny. (Image credit: ITV)

As Asha knocks back the drinks, Nina worries about her, and Dee-Dee reveals that James can’t baby sit, Ollie’s unfazed and suggests that Laila joins them for dinner.

Nina is worried about Asha. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday, 1 October at 8pm.