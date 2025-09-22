Coronation Street spoilers: Debbie catches Carl and Abi together
Airs on Monday, September 29 at 8pm on ITV1.
Debbie Webster gets closer to the truth in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday, September 29 at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Abi calls at the hotel and admits to Carl she’s not in the mood for sex and is dreading her birthday tea with Kevin and Jack - but while she isn't looking, Carl surreptitiously texts James.
Spotting Abi with a hotel key, Debbie demands answers, but Abi thinks quickly and makes out that she stayed at the hotel a while back and forgot to return the card.
When Debbie asserts that she has no recollection of her booking, Carl steps in and convinces her that her dementia is to blame. As Debbie heads off, humiliated, Abi’s unsettled by Carl’s ruthless approach.
Back at the hotel, Debbie is checking the CCTV footage for a theft when she spots Abi heading towards Carl’s room.
As Debbie hammers on the door, what will she find?
Elsewhere, Todd reveals he promised Billy he’d help at the soup kitchen, and Theo covers his annoyance. Billy calls at the bistro and is surprised to see Theo comforting Danielle.
Theo returns to the community centre, snaps at Todd and Billy and heads over to help Mary dismantle the tables.
Suddenly, Theo lets out a yell, having trapped his finger. As Todd rushes to find the first aid kit, Theo gives a self-satisfied smile
Glenda explains to Jenny and Rita how she intends to rig the dating night to ensure that Jenny gets first crack at George and not Christina.
But as Glenda draws the names, Rita calls to inform Jenny she’s had a fall, and Jenny’s heart sinks.
As Asha knocks back the drinks, Nina worries about her, and Dee-Dee reveals that James can’t baby sit, Ollie’s unfazed and suggests that Laila joins them for dinner.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday, 1 October at 8pm.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
