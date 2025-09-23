Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany's back - but how will Daniel react?
Airs on Friday, October 3 at 8pm on ITV1.
Bethany is back in Weatherfield and heads straight to the police station in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday, 26th September at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
At the station, Kit’s led to an interview room where he finds Bethany.
Bethany explains how she quit her job in London, borrowed her boss’s car without permission and drove it up to Manchester and now finds herself accused of car theft. Can Kit help Bethany get out of trouble?
Later, Bethany confesses to Sarah that she quit her job before she was pushed and is back for good.
How will Daniel react to the news of Bethany’s return?
When Betsy announces that Becky’s coming for lunch, Carla forces a smile. But when Becky tries to steal a forkful of Lisa’s food off her plate, Carla’s discomfort is evident as she can't help but be reminded of their shared past.
Becky asserts that she just wants some normality, but, losing her temper, Carla tells her it’s quite obvious what she wants and it’s not normality. Telling Lisa and Becky they’re deluded, Carla stalks out.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Carla calls at the station and confides in Kit that she doesn’t believe Becky’s story and reckons there’s more to it.
Does Kit feel the same?
A worried Todd confides in Shona and Gary that he had a row with Theo last night, he stormed out and hasn’t seen him since. When Jake then calls in the Kabin and hands Brian a mobile phone, Todd’s further shaken when Brian reveals it’s Theo’s phone.
What has happened to Theo?
Hiding her emotions, Asha assures Dev that she made the right decision by retracting her complaint, but is he right?
Also, Glenda tells George she’s drawn up a list of Christina’s pros and cons, but when Christina appears she snatches the list from her hand.
Coronation Street continues on Monday, 6 October at 8pm.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
