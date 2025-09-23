Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany's back - but how will Daniel react?

Bethany is back in Weatherfield and heads straight to the police station in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday, 26th September at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

At the station, Kit’s led to an interview room where he finds Bethany.

Bethany explains how she quit her job in London, borrowed her boss’s car without permission and drove it up to Manchester and now finds herself accused of car theft. Can Kit help Bethany get out of trouble?

Later, Bethany confesses to Sarah that she quit her job before she was pushed and is back for good.

How will Daniel react to the news of Bethany’s return?

Bethany's back - but what will Daniel say when he sees her again? (Image credit: ITV)

When Betsy announces that Becky’s coming for lunch, Carla forces a smile. But when Becky tries to steal a forkful of Lisa’s food off her plate, Carla’s discomfort is evident as she can't help but be reminded of their shared past.

Becky asserts that she just wants some normality, but, losing her temper, Carla tells her it’s quite obvious what she wants and it’s not normality. Telling Lisa and Becky they’re deluded, Carla stalks out.

Carla calls at the station and confides in Kit that she doesn’t believe Becky’s story and reckons there’s more to it.

Does Kit feel the same?

Theo goes missing after bumping into Owen earlier in the week. (Image credit: ITV)

A worried Todd confides in Shona and Gary that he had a row with Theo last night, he stormed out and hasn’t seen him since. When Jake then calls in the Kabin and hands Brian a mobile phone, Todd’s further shaken when Brian reveals it’s Theo’s phone.

What has happened to Theo?

Dev gives struggling Asha some advice. (Image credit: ITV)

Hiding her emotions, Asha assures Dev that she made the right decision by retracting her complaint, but is he right?

George finds himself in a pickle. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Glenda tells George she’s drawn up a list of Christina’s pros and cons, but when Christina appears she snatches the list from her hand.

Coronation Street continues on Monday, 6 October at 8pm.