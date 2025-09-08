Coronation Street spoilers: Suspicious Kit Green CONFRONTS Carl!
Airs on Wednesday, 17th September at 8pm on ITV1.
Kit Green closes in on Carl in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday, 17th September at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Kit Green warns Carl that he intends to keep a close eye on him. Meanwhile, Abi shares her concerns about the car that hit Tyrone with Carl, suggesting it could have been one of Fiona’s.
Carl covers before meeting up with Fiona to explain he had no choice but to torch the car. But is the game up when Kit heads over and asks what Carl’s doing hanging out with a known criminal?
Later, Tracy delights in reminding Carl that her next payment is due, failing which she’ll tell Kevin about the affair.
Carla puts pressure on Lisa to tell Betsy the truth about Becky, knowing she’ll find out in the end and be more heartbroken. When Lisa refuses to entertain the idea, Carla summons Becky.
As Becky breaks down and begs Lisa to let her see their daughter, Carla hopes she will do the right thing, but Lisa spells out to Becky that she’s not willing to inflict any more pain on Betsy.
Accepting defeat, Carla tells Becky to go. In the precinct, Becky watches as Betsy talks to Ryan. Will she blow her cover and reach out to her daughter?
After his child custody meeting, Theo vows to do whatever it takes to secure access to his kids.
Fiz calls home from the hospital to update on Tyrone’s operation.
Coronation Street continues on Friday, 19th September at 8pm.
