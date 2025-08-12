Coronation Street spoilers: Disaster ROCKS the Metcalfe family!

News about Lou sends Joanie into a meltdown at the Metcalfe’s house in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday, 22 August at 8 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

At the Metcalfe’s place, Tim reveals to a shocked Sally that Brody was planning to do a runner with the girls. Meanwhile, Brody breaks the news to Joanie and Shanice that their Mum’s been sentenced to four years.

As Sally tries to soothe the distraught girls, Tim answers a knock at the door to find it’s the social worker with a psychologist in tow. As they explain they are happy for the family to stay together, a scream is heard from the garden. What has happened?

Carl is hiding upstairs at number 13 after a night of passion with Abi. Later, Abi is at the corner shop buying lager when a puzzled Tracy sees her.

With Abi out, Debbie has let herself in to do some cleaning but goes dizzy and collapses on the living room floor. Carl rushes down and Abi returns home to find Carl tending to an unconscious Debbie.

Abi calls an ambulance and Ronnie whilst Carl goes back upstairs to hide. Alone at No.13, Carl pulls Abi in for a hug which soon turns into a passionate kiss. Tracy watches them through the kitchen window, a devious smile on her face.

What will she do with this information?

Will Tracy Barlow blackmail Abi and Carl? (Image credit: ITV)

At the hospital, Debbie assures Ronnie and Carl that she’s been given the all clear and tells a guilty Carl she’s sorry he had to return early from Wales.

Ollie calls at the shop to find Dee-Dee there with Laila in her pram. Dee-Dee reveals that Laila is her daughter and suggests they meet for a drink so she can explain.

Dee-Dee has some explaining to do (Image credit: ITV)

Carla gives Sarah a hard time and points out that because of her, a whole series of customers are now demanding the same discount as Eli.

Kit feels for Sarah as Carla puts pressure on her to drum up new business to recoup some of the money.

David and Lisa’s bin wars continue and Carla’s amused when Lisa reveals that she’s keeping a note of every time she hears David the dog barking from next door.

At No.7, Aadi tells Dev and Asha that the police have let him off with a caution, he’s spoken to Cousin Vikram and he’s going to start afresh in India.

Coronation Street continues on Monday, 25 August 2025 at 8pm.