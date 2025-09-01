Coronation Street spoilers: Carl makes a shocking confession to Abi Franklin
Airs on Friday, 12th September at 8pm.
Abi Franklin finds out the shocking truth from Carl in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday, 12th September at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
With one resident seriously injured in hospital, George reveals to Dylan that he saw him driving the car. Dylan assures him he’s mistaken but does George believe him?
As Abi Franklin admits to Carl that she can’t stop thinking about him, she’s bemused to see his phone ring with the caller ID Dylan.
Under pressure, Carl admits that Brody and Dylan have been working for him, stealing cars to order. How will Abi react?
Lisa reels in shock after last night’s events. But is it because Betsy is lying fighting for her life in hospital or is her reaction down to another shocking event?
David reacts as the owner of the pregnancy test comes forward, but can they keep it under wraps, and who is the secret mum-to-be?
Coronation Street continues on Monday, 15 September at 8pm.
- Roy Cropper - David Neilson
- David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
- Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
- Fiz Stape - Jennie McAlpine
- Tyrone Dobbs - Alan Halsall
- Bernie Winter - Jane Hazelgrove
- Billy Mayhew - Daniel Brocklebank
- Chesney Brown - Sam Aston
- George Shuttleworth - Tony Maudsley
- Gary Windass - Mikey North
- Gemma Winter - Dolly-Rose Campbell
- Kirk Sutherland - Andy Whyment
- Sean Tully - Antony Cotton
- Tim Metcalfe - Joe Duttine
- Sally Metcalfe - Sally Dynevor
- Kevin Webster - Michael Le Vell
