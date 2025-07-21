Coronation Street spoilers: Abi Webster BETRAYS Kevin!

Abi Webster seeks comfort in the arms of Carl in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday, 28 July 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

As Abi Webster berates Carl for all the trouble he’s caused, he fights the urge to tell her about Kevin’s fictitious cancer.

But when a strung-out Abi confides in Tyrone that she’s planning to tell Jack that Kevin’s cancer hasn’t responded, it’s Tyrone who assures her that Kevin isn’t going to die.

As Abi confronts Kevin, he tells her how sorry he is, explaining he couldn’t cope with losing her and thought that by lying about his cancer it would stop her from leaving him for Carl.

Asserting that she can’t bear to look at him, an emotional Abi heads out and straight into Carl’s arms. As she declares that she’s done with Kevin, the pair kiss passionately.

Abi Webster is stunned by Kevin's lies (Image credit: ITV)

Todd and Theo head off to view a flat in town but they’re thwarted when the car breaks down.

Bernie and Aadi mask their unease when Dev reveals that Aunty Rani is coming to the wedding and she’ll want to see her money being put to good use.

Bernie hides her unease infront of Dev (Image credit: ITV1)

With Lily and Sam at Eco Club, Nick and Toyah are pleased to think they’ve buried the hatchet. But as Sam scoffs at Lily’s poster, he tells her that there have been six burglaries in the area and the burglars move the furniture about.

Lily returns home to find the door ajar and when she sees the furniture has been moved she screams in terror.

James is worried as the facilitator arrives for the meeting regarding the Special Guardianship Order. Will Dee-Dee show up?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday, 30th July at 8pm.