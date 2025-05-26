Coronation Street spoilers: Carl Webster and Abi KISS!
Airs Wednesday 4 June 2025 on ITV1.
Carl Webster makes his move on his sister-in-law in tonight's episode of Coronation Street.
Abi watches as Carl Webster cosies up to Tracy and when he leaves, Abi makes out that Carl’s a serial womaniser and she’d be best to steer well clear.
Carl confronts Abi over her attempt to scupper his relationship with Tracy and accuses her of fancying him. She denies it and threatens to tell Kevin if he doesn’t back off. But Carl tells her it’s time to be honest and as he moves in for a kiss, how will she react?
Sean wants to celebrate Dylan’s release with a lunch at the bistro but he suggests a low-key lunch at the café instead. As Brody enters the café, Sean promises Dylan that he’ll protect him, but Dylan tells him Brody’s the one who needs to watch out.
When Dylan follows Brody to the ginnel, what will he do?
Eileen tells Jason that as tempting as it sounds, George would never move to Thailand. When Jason reveals what Eileen said to him, George is taken aback. He calls at the cab office and tells Eileen that he’s prepared to move to Thailand and he’s booked them a holiday, leaving tomorrow, so that they can do a recce. Will Eileen agree?
Todd introduces Theo to Summer and Asha but how will Theo react when Asha enquires whether they’re together?
Tim tries to make amends with Sally but fails. After admitting that the pub accounts are a mess, Sally offers to lend her a hand and Glenda accepts. After looking over the accounts, Sally confides in Glenda about Tim wanting to foster a child but is worried they’re too old. Can Glenda talk her round?
Debbie struggles to count out her change in the shop but when Ronnie offers to help, she snaps at him assuring that she can manage.
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 6 June at 8pm.
