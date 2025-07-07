Coronation Street spoilers: Mick Michaelis BREAKS OUT of prison
Airs on Monday, 14 July 2025 at 8.00pm on ITV1 (Subject to change due to Women's Euros 2025)
Following news that his family is falling apart and Lou is in trouble, tonight’s episode of Coronation Street follows Mick Michaelis’ prison break and siege as he demands his kids are handed over as he plans to do a runner with his family. Airs on Monday, 14 July 2025 at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
In his prison cell, an agitated Mick Michaelis reads a message on his burner phone. Meanwhile, Brody calls at No.4 for Joanie and Shanice. When Sally reveals that Tim is taking Joanie to a taster day at Weatherfield High, Brody masks his panic and furtively calls Mick.
As Daniel prepares for his interview at Weatherfield High, the kids give Joanie a hard time about her parents. When she becomes teary, the school calls Sally to take her home. At the station, Jess quizzes Lou about Mick’s prison escape but she denies all knowledge.
At the school, Daniel and Mrs Crawshaw are shocked to come face to face with Mick who tells them he wants Joanie. Mrs Crawshaw explains that Sally picked Joanie up. So Mick locks them in the office and does a runner.
As Sally offers Joanie a tour of the factory while the girls are at the pub, Mick heads to the street, closely followed by Kit. What has he got planned and will Kit be able to stop him?
Elsewhere, Kevin assures Tyrone that he’s to tell Abi the truth about his cancer once they’re back from their weekend away.
This episode of Coronation Street is subject to change if the Women's Euros are shown.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday, 16 July 2025.
