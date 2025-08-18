Coronation Street spoilers: Asha Alahan suffers a HORRIFIC attack

Asha Alahan becomes overwhelmed at the thought of her brother leaving in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday, 25 August 2025 at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Steve and Mary hit on a plan to make Aadi stay in Weatherfield by getting him and Amy back together. Dev agrees to help and it looks as though it might work but despite agreeing to remain friends, Aadi says he is looking forward to his new life in India.

Dev hugs him emotionally and Asha Alahan hurries out in tears. In the Rovers’ backyard, Asha struggles to breathe and is overwhelmed by a panic attack.

(Image credit: ITV)

Asha remains in the throes of a panic attack and relives all the stress and horror of her last ambulance shift. In a flashback, we see the full horror of the day Asha has had, which has led up to the panic attack; a death, an injured old lady and finally a racist attack on her.

As Asha sits with her eyes closed, struggling to breathe, Gemma approaches and offers words of comfort as a fellow twin. She urges her to rejoin Aadi’s leaving party as he’ll be wondering where she’s gone.

Aadi finds his sister sitting on the bench and senses that she’s not herself but when she starts to open up about her awful day, Dev arrives and she clams up.

As Asha heads back into the pub, Aadi’s left concerned and offers to stay if she wants, but she brushes her problems off as tiredness.

Asha records a voice note for Aadi telling him how much she’s going to miss him, how she doesn’t think she’ll cope and begging him not to go. As her finger hovers over ‘send' she breaks down in tears. Will she send it?

When Dev catches Brody and Dylan stealing people’s drinks, he throws them out of the pub. As the pair scarper, Tim wonders what’s going on. Dev explains how Brody ruined Aadi’s house party by turning up with drugs and now he’s tried to ruin Aadi’s leaving party.

Sally and Tim tell Brody that social services called and Joanie is going to stay with her Aunt for the time being. They then discuss Brody and realise he needs their support more than ever.

Sally and Tim Metcalfe have news for Brody (Image credit: ITV)

At No.13 Carl’s taken aback when Abi suggests they should start a new life in Germany. Later, Abi finds Tracy in the café and explains how she never meant to fall for Carl, it just happened and the last thing she wants to do is hurt Kevin.

Tracy has Abi right where she wants her (Image credit: ITV)

Theo hides his annoyance when Gemma reveals that she’s hosting birthday drinks in memory of her brother Paul and Todd will be there with Billy.

Todd returns home to find Theo cooking a curry and when he reveals he is going out to the pub, Theo emotionally blackmails him to stay in, explaining he is worried about his kids.

Coronation Street continues on Tuesday, 26 August at 8pm due to football.