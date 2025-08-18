Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny Connor does the UNTHINKABLE

Jenny Connor is convinced that Christina is up to no good when she has a drink with George in Tuesday's episode of Coronation Street. (Airs on Tuesday, 26 August - see our TV guide for more information)

Jenny Connor is concerned that George is being too trusting with the ladies he meets online. Glenda tries to reassure her but they are both shocked when Christina arrives at the pub looking for George.

Christina reveals that Dom has died and her meeting with George is purely of a professional nature, but Jenny moans to Glenda and Brian, convinced that Christina has set her sights on George and is up to no good.

A downbeat Asha struggles with her day, knowing her brother is about to leave for a new life thousands of miles away. Having said her goodbyes, she heads out on her shift with Sienna but things take a sinister turn when she is called to a car accident. When she arrives, she recognises the car as Aadi’s! What has happened?

Asha Alahan fears Aadi is hurt (Image credit: ITV)

In the bistro, Asha loses her temper and screams at Brody for arguing with another customer. Sienna does her best to calm her down but tells her that her behaviour is unacceptable and that if she does it again she will have to report her.

Having tried but failed to open up to Dev about how she is feeling, a drunken Asha is eventually rescued by a sympathetic Lisa in The Rovers. She finally unburdens herself and tells Lisa about the woman she tried to help who verbally abused her and then assaulted her. Lisa urges her to report the incident to her manager.

Theo is shocked to bump into Noah on the street sporting a black eye. Later, he thanks Gary, Maria and Billy for their support but insists that there’s nothing that can be done about Noah as he doesn’t want to scupper his access to his kids.

Todd and Billy are appalled to see Noah and Miles handing out leaflets on the street. Billy tries to reason with Miles but can he get through him?

(Image credit: ITV)

Tyrone admits to Carl that with Kevin away, he could do with his help at the garage. As Carl passes Victoria Garden, he watches two lads threatening Brody and demanding payment for stealing a car. Carl sends them packing whilst Brody’s left shaken.

Over a drink, Maria quizzes Gary about the attack on Noah, convinced he was responsible. But he refuses to be drawn and suggests they drop the subject.

Coronation Street continues on Friday, 29 August at 8pm.