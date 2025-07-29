Coronation Street spoilers: Aadi Alahan confesses all to Lauren

Aadi Alahan confesses to Lauren what happened at the party in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday, 8 August 2025 at 8.00 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

A drunk Aadi Alahan is knocking back booze in Victoria Gardens and ignoring Lauren’s calls. She finally tracks him down at home, and Aadi decides it is time to confess about what really happened at the party.

When Dev and Bernie arrive home, they are horrified as Aadi decides to come clean to them too.

Gary offers to run Theo home when Theo takes a call that the social worker has arrived. But as the pair approach the van, they find a drunken Aadi leaning against it. Theo tries to gently steer him away, but he falls and bangs his head.

Theo heads off to the meeting, leaving Gary and Dev to deal with Aadi. But he’s shocked when Jess approaches and tells him there’s been a report of an incident at the precinct and he needs to answer some questions.

Billy calls at the flat and tells Todd he has seen Theo being taken off in a police car. When the social worker explains that they’ll have to reschedule the meeting and check out if Theo’s crime is of a violent nature, like the last time, Todd is perplexed and decides to try and find out more.

Todd thinks Theo is hiding something (Image credit: ITV)

Ken, Steve, Amy, Cassie and Tracy sit down to an awkward family tea. Steve’s relieved when Tracy suggests that for Amy’s sake they should keep their divorce amicable but Amy’s suspicious of her Mum’s motives.

It's a full house at the Barlows (Image credit: ITV)

Kit asks Sarah to join him and Brody for lunch in the cafe to get to know him better but things don’t quite go quite to plan.

In the Rovers, Glenda urges George to join a dating app and stop pining for Eileen, but they’re interrupted by Jenny who reveals that there’s a burst pipe at the Kabin.

Jenny thanks George for fixing her leaky pipe and offers to cook him dinner. Later, she masks her disappointment when Glenda reveals that she’s set George up on a dating app and he’s already had some interest.

Coronation Street continues on Monday, 11 August at 8pm.