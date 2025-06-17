Coronation Street spoilers: Nina Lucas makes a SHOCKING confession to Roy! What has she done?
Airs on Friday 27 June 2025 at 8pm on ITV1.
Nina Lucas drops a bombshell on Roy Cropper in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday 27 June 2025 at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
When Nina tells Roy about taking hallucinogenic drugs at the party and reveals what she can remember, he urges her to go to the police.
What has Nina done?
After talking to Carl Webster, Ronnie Bailey visits ex Debbie Webster with a bottle of champagne and asks if she will have him back. Debbie refuses and admits she loves him, but would rather he found happiness with someone else than be her carer. Will Ronnie convince Debbie to get back together?
Theo Silverton is jealous when James Bailey tells Todd Grimshaw he’s now a personal trainer. Seeing her dad's jealousy, Millie forms a plan and tells Todd that she’s booked him a training session with James to apologise for her recent behaviour.
Todd berates Millie for drinking whilst pregnant when he sees her with a can of lager. Millie begs him not to tell Theo, but will Todd agree?
Maria Connor receives a message from Gary Windass telling her he’s staying with a mate and he’ll be home soon.
Meanwhile, Steve McDonald kisses Cassie Plummer and reveals they’re an item now and he doesn’t care who knows it. But how does Tracy feel?
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
General Cast
Roy Cropper - David Neilson
David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
Leanne Battersby - Jane Danson
Toyah Battersby - Georgia Taylor
Nina Lucas - Mollie Gallagher
Fiz Stape - Jennie McAlpine
Tyrone Dobbs - Alan Halsall
Evelyn Plummer - Maureen Lipman
Bernie Winter - Jane Hazelgrove
Billy Mayhew - Daniel Brocklebank
Chesney Brown - Sam Aston
George Shuttleworth - Tony Maudsley
Gary Windass - Mikey North
Gemma Winter-Brown - Dolly-Rose Campbell
Kirk Sutherland - Andy Whyment
Mary Taylor - Patti Clare
Sean Tully - Antony Cotton
Summer Spellman - Harriet Bibby
Tim Metcalfe - Joe Duttine
Sally Metcalfe - Sally Dynevor
Kevin Webster - Michael Le Vell
Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
The Barlow Family
Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
Daniel Osbourne - Rob Mallard
Adam Barlow - Sam Robertson
Tracy Barlow - Kate Ford
Amy Barlow - Elle Mulvaney
Steve McDonald - Simon Gregson
The Connor Family
Carla Connor - Alison King
Jenny Connor - Sally Ann Matthews
Maria Connor - Samia Longchambon
Ryan Connor - Ryan Prescott
The Platt Family
David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
Shona Platt - Julia Goulding
Sarah Platt - Tina O'Brien
Nick Tilsley - Ben Price
Audrey Roberts - Sue Nicholls
Sam Blakeman - Jude Riordan
Ed Bailey - Trevor Michael Georges
Michael Bailey - Ryan Russell
James Bailey - Jason Callender
Ronnie Bailey - Vinta Morgan
The Alahan Family
Dev Alahan - Jimmi Harkishan
Aadi Alahan - Adam Hussain
Asha Alahan - Tanisha Corey
The Grimshaw Family
Todd Grimshaw - Gareth Pierce
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.