Coronation Street spoilers: Nina Lucas makes a SHOCKING confession to Roy! What has she done?

Nina Lucas opens up to Roy Cropper about what happened the night of the party.

Nina Lucas drops a bombshell on Roy Cropper in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Friday 27 June 2025 at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

When Nina tells Roy about taking hallucinogenic drugs at the party and reveals what she can remember, he urges her to go to the police.

What has Nina done?

Ronnie Bailey wants Debbie Webster back! (Image credit: ITV)

After talking to Carl Webster, Ronnie Bailey visits ex Debbie Webster with a bottle of champagne and asks if she will have him back. Debbie refuses and admits she loves him, but would rather he found happiness with someone else than be her carer. Will Ronnie convince Debbie to get back together?

Theo Silverton is jealous when James Bailey tells Todd Grimshaw he’s now a personal trainer. Seeing her dad's jealousy, Millie forms a plan and tells Todd that she’s booked him a training session with James to apologise for her recent behaviour.

Todd berates Millie for drinking whilst pregnant when he sees her with a can of lager. Millie begs him not to tell Theo, but will Todd agree?

Maria Connor gets a message from Gary Windass. (Image credit: ITV)

Maria Connor receives a message from Gary Windass telling her he’s staying with a mate and he’ll be home soon.

Meanwhile, Steve McDonald kisses Cassie Plummer and reveals they’re an item now and he doesn’t care who knows it. But how does Tracy feel?

Steve McDonald kisses Cassie Plummer and declares they're an item. (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.

