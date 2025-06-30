Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee Bailey does the unthinkable!

Dee-Dee Bailey can't let go of Laila

Dee-Dee Bailey lies to James and celebrates Laila’s christening in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Thursday 10 July 2025 at 9.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Dee-Dee Bailey masks her guilt as she collects Laila from James. But will James discover that Dee-Dee went against his wishes as she celebrates with Laila’s Godparents, Alya and Adam, and thanks Billy for a lovely christening?

Maria calls at the station and reports Gary missing and when Kit reveals they’ve had a report from the hospital of an unidentified coma patient, Lisa wonders if it could be Gary. Maria confides in Sarah that Gary hasn’t made any bank transactions since 23rd June.

Nina listens, deeply worried, before telling Summer about Gary’s disappearance and how he’s not been seen since the night they were high on drugs. Summer reminds her that there were no reports of an assault.

At the hospital, Gary lies unconscious whilst the nurse assures a visitor that 'Chesney' is making improvements. Kit breaks the news to Maria that the patient wasn’t Gary but assures her he’ll do his best to track him down. Who is the woman with Gary and why is she hiding his identity?

Later, a series of flashbacks revisit the fateful night.

Kevin tells Carl that he’s been given the all clear and he’s cancer-free. Confused by Kevin’s apparent lie, Abi puts Carl straight and explains that Kevin needs to undergo another round of chemo.

Later, Abi’s horrified to find Kevin and Carl at loggerheads.

Abi puts Carl straight about Kevin's condition (Image credit: ITV)

Carla does her best to convince a sceptical Lisa that therapy can really help. And when the therapist suggests they talk about Becky, she’s thrown into turmoil.

Lisa Swain breaks down in her therapy session (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues on Friday 11 July at 8pm.